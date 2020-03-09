• On March 13, the Redbank Valley Community Center will be selling Pot Pies for “Pi” Day on 3.14. We will have a limited number; if you would like to purchase any, please call the center to reserve and pay for your dinners.
• On March 26, we are having Life here and they will be providing a donut social at 10 a.m. If you have any questions, this is a good time to stop in and learn more.
• The community center now offers GED classes and Adult Education classes three nights a week. If you would like more information, please stop in on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday at 6 p.m.
• We will hold our monthly meetings on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.
• Pastor Doug is here every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you would like to have some private counseling, you are encouraged to seek this free guidance.
• Homework Helper is going on every Tuesday and Wednesday at the center. If you would like to volunteer, we are always in need of people to help listen to stories or help with math. We have snacks every week, and donations are appreciated..
• The community center is available for rentals, so give us a call at (814) 457-5033 or stop in to book your parties. Rentals are $75 for four hours and an additional $15 per hour after that.
• We have Youth Bible Club every Sunday at 6 p.m. If you are in middle or high school, come on down for a night of fun events with Leatherwood Church.
• On Tuesdays, we have Knitting at 10 a.m. Bring something you are working on and enjoy fellowship and yarn.