• It’s crunch time to become the next face of the Redbank Valley Community Center! Are you interested in what is happening at RVCC? Want to become even more involved in the life-changing decisions with us? Send us a letter of interest to Jennifer at jennifergold9510@gmail.com to come on board as we bring in two new board members in January.
• Please consider donating to the RVCC’s annual fall fundraising campaign, currently going on which is one of our largest fundraisers of the year. We are now at the halfway mark but still have to double where we are to stay afloat. If you are able to donate to RVCC, please stop in or mail a check to P.O. Box 203, New Bethlehem, PA 16242. Without this fundraiser we would not be able to keep the doors open, so please consider donating as every dollar helps.
• Nov. 23 is right around the corner and we will be having our first ever Comedy Night at St. Charles Catholic Church Hall and will be bringing in two hilarious comedians. Tickets are $25 a person, which includes your seat at the best spot in town with snacks and alcoholic beverages included. Email Jen at jennifergold9510@gmail.com to get your ticket now as we are limited. We also are selling tables for groups of eight, so get them while you can!
• Attention high school seniors and college students and parents: On Nov. 21, the community center will hold a FAFSA night for those who are planning to attend college next semester. An expert will be on hand to help you get this done fast and correctly. This is a huge blessing to anyone who is attending college, so please take advantage of this free help. Call Jennifer at (814) 573-4079 if you are wanting to attend.
• The RVCC Board holds its meetings on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. We will not have a meeting in December as we will be taking part in the Santa Hotline.
• Homework Helper is going on every Tuesday and Wednesday at the community center. If you would like to volunteer, we are always in need of people to help listen to stories or help with math. We have snacks every week, so if you would like to donate in that way it would be appreciated.
• The RVCC is in need of paper towels, toilet paper, Pine Sol, Lysol or Clorox sprays/wipes, and graph paper.
• The community center is available for rentals, so give us a call at (814) 573-4079 or stop in and see Jen to book your holiday parties.
• Stamping with Dee is held every second Tuesday of the month. For more information, call Jen at (814) 573-4079.
• The community center hosts Youth Bible Club every Sunday at 6 p.m. If you are in middle or high school, come on down for a night of fun events with Leatherwood Church.
• On Tuesdays, RVCC hosts a knitting group at 10 a.m. If you would like to bring something you are working on, bring it down and enjoy fellowship and yarn.