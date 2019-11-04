• Interested in what is happening at the Redbank Valley Community Center? Want to become even more involved in the life-changing decisions with us? Send a letter of interest to Jennifer at jennifergold9510@gmail.com to come on board as we bring in two new board members in January.
• We have our annual fall mailer currently going on which is one of our largest fundraisers of the year. If you are able to donate to RVCC, please stop in or mail a check to P.O. Box 203, New Bethlehem, PA 16242. Without this fundraiser we would not be able to keep the doors open, so please consider donating as every dollar helps.
• On Nov. 23 we will be having our first ever Comedy Night where we have rented St. Charles Catholic Hall and will be bringing in two hilarious comedians. Tickets are $25 a person and includes your seat at the best spot in town with snacks and alcoholic beverages included. Email Jen at jennifergold9510@gmail.com to get your ticket now as we are limited. We also are selling tables for groups of eight so get them while you can!
• We had our 3rd Annual Daddy Daughter Dance on Oct. 26 and had 40 dads and 92 people on the dance floor. It was a huge success and we appreciate everyone who was involved in making this night special.
• RVCC hosted its Ghouls Day Out on Oct. 26 where we had a vendor show and kids trick-or-treating. This was a huge success and helped keep us on the financial swing. We thank everyone of you who came out that day and supported local vendors and RVCC.
• We had a Card Buffet on Nov. 1-2 where ladies came together to make crafts as well as homemade cards. If you are interested in attending the next one, give us a call so we can put you on the contact list.
• The center will host a CPR class at 4 p.m. on Nov. 18 if you need to be certified. Please call Jennifer Gold at (814) 573-4079 and for $30 you will be all set.
• On Nov. 19 we will have our partnership with the Food Pantry to hand out turkeys from noon to 3 p.m.
• On Nov. 21, RVCC will hold a FAFSA night. If you are planning on attending college next semester, we have an expert coming in to help you get this done fast and correctly. This is a huge blessing to anyone who is attending college, so please take advantage of this free help. Call Jennifer at (814) 573-4079 if you are wanting to attend.
• The community center holds monthly meetings on the fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m. We will not have one in December as we will be taking part in the Santa Hotline.
• Homework Helper is going on every Tuesday and Wednesday at RVCC. If you are wanting to volunteer, we are always in need of people to help listen to stories or help with math. We have snacks every week and if you would like to donate in that way it would be appreciated.
• The center is in need of paper towels, toilet paper, Pine Sol, Lysol or Clorox sprays/wipes, and graph paper.
• The center is available for rentals, so give us a call at (814) 573-4079 or stop in and see Jen to book your holiday parties.
• Stamping with Dee is every second Tuesday of the month. You can get more info by calling Jen at (814) 573-4079.
• We have Youth Bible Club every Sunday at 6 p.m. If you are in middle or high school, come on down for a night of fun events with Leatherwood Church.
• On Tuesdays, we have Knitting at 10 a.m. If you would like to bring something you are working on, bring it down and enjoy fellowship and yarn.
• Our January-March calendar will be coming out in next week’s paper. We will be going by this schedule as best as we possibly can so you can mark your own calendars for our events.