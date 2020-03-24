• All events at the Redbank Valley Community Center have been canceled or delayed through the month of March. We will not be open during regular business hours. The Board of Directors will meet at the beginning of April to discuss an opening date. If you have a meeting or event already scheduled at the community center, please call (814) 547-5033. We will return your call as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to the community.
• After-school tutoring at RVCC is canceled for the remainder of the school year.
• On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Redbank Valley Community Center, we would like to thank Jen Gold for the three years of service that she dedicated to the center as executive director. Thank you, Jen, and good luck with your new adventure.
• Please check The Leader-Vindicator and on social media for updates from the Redbank Valley Community Center.