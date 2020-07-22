DuBois City Police
July 18
At 11:03 a.m., the DuBois City Police received its first of multiple reports of vehicles being broken into overnight on Love Street. The vehicles were all unlocked overnight and multiple items were taken from the vehicles. The investigation continues and police want to remind everyone to make sure they lock the doors to their vehicles.
———
At 11:46 a.m., police were dispatched to a residential Burglar Alarm going off at a residence on the 300-block of South Main Street. Upon the arrival of police, they made contact with the owner and found everything to be okay.
———
At 11:50 a.m., police were dispatched to a residence on Luther Avenue for the report of a woman yelling. Upon the arrival of police, they made contact with the woman who was inside her vehicle smoking marijuana. Upon a further investigation the woman stated that she and her boyfriend got into a verbal argument. She stated that he then left the residence and was no longer there. Charges are pending on the woman for the drug violations.
———
At 7:19 p.m. hours, police were dispatched to a hit and run accident that occurred on Susquehanna Street. A Ford Esacpe was parked legally on the roadway when it was backed into by a white Chevrolet Silverado. Witnesses stated that the Silverado left the scene and was last seen on West DuBois Avenue. After completing their investigation and receiving the statements from the witnesses, police were able to find the owner and driver of the Silverado. Multiple traffic citations were filed against the driver of the Silverado for the traffic violations.
Sandy Township Police
July 17
Officers received a report of a young child in a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. Upon arrival, officers learned the child was 10 years old, and was outside the vehicle. The situation was handled without incident.
———
July 18
False alarm at JC Penney
———
Blinker Sheetz employees reported there as a man passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot. Upon arrival officers were able to wake the 28-year-old DuBois man up and communicate with him. He said he fell asleep in the parking lot the following evening after getting some food in the store. The situation was handled without incident.
———
A Treasure Lake resident reported someone charged more than $5,000 on her credit card without permission.
———
Officers received multiple calls to a Kilmer Road residence for a domestic dispute between the 52 year old home owner and her 23 year old nephew who was refusing to move out of the house. Officer handled the situation without incident.
———
July 19
False alarm at CNB Bank
July 20
Officers investigated multiple 911 hang up calls from a Hanes Drive residence. It was found to be a child playing with a phone.
———
Officers received a report of a vehicle that was hit by 27-year-old Reynoldsville woman in the DuBois Mall parking lot. The woman did provide Mall Security with her information, then left the scene.
———
An 18-year-old Reynoldsville woman reported that her 37 year old mother took the vehicle she was using, that still had her personal belongings in it, and was refusing to give them back.
———
False alarm at a Treasure Lake residence.