Curwensville borough
Landlord/tenant issue
Police responded to a James Street address in reference to a landlord/tenant issue. Upon police arrival it was determined to be civil in nature.
Suspicious person
A report of a suspicious man was reported in the area of Fredericka Avenue and Grandview Avenue. Prior to police arrival, the complainant advised she saw a man standing in the tree line watching her. The unknown man left toward the tree line. The woman then left the area and contacted police. The man was unable to be located upon police arrival.
Domestic dispute
Police reported a domestic assault at a Susquehanna Avenue address. Prior to police arrival, a female victim had contacted 911 where she advised the 911 center she was assaulted by a Calvin Winston. Winston and the victim allegedly engaged in a verbal argument which turned physical when Winston allegedly struck the female in the head with a stainless steel mug. Police saw the woman did have injuries to her forehead.
Winston was charged with simple assault, harassment and harassment by communications. Police issued a warrant for Winston on these charges. Anyone with knowledge of Winston’s whereabouts is asked to contact Curwensville Borough Police at 236-3858 or 765-1533.
Theft report
Police responded to a theft complaint at a Swoope Street residence. A female victim had an item taken from her apartment. Investigation continues.
Police were contacted to respond to Curwensville Commons for drug paraphernalia. Upon police arrival, it was noted a syringe was located in the parking lot. Police did take possession of the syringe and disposed of it properly.
Sandy Township
Monday
A 23-year-old Penfield man lost control of his vehicle due to water on the road while traveling south on SR 255. The vehicle hydroplaned across the road and down over an embankment in the vicinity of Mt. Run Road. The driver was transported to Penn Highlands for treatment of his injuries, and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
Tuesday
Officers received a report of a vehicle that was wrecked just outside the back gate to Treasure Lake. No one was around the vehicle, so it was towed from the scene.
A Wilson Avenue man reported that a known Hand Street resident traveled through his yard with a truck and tore up the grass. Officers located the man, who admitted to causing the damage and agreed to repair it. Officers handled the situation without incident.
A woman reported that her daughter was being harassed by the mother of her child’s father over custody.
A 54-year-old Brookville woman and her husband began arguing with an 18-year-old man who they felt parked too close to their vehicle. The argument continued and the woman said she was going to videotape the 18-year-old, who responded by knocking the woman’s phone from her hand. There was no damage to the phone and officers handled the situation without incident.
A 40-year-old Phillips Creek Road woman reported that her 66-year-old mother came to her house accusing her of having her car key. When the woman closed the door and told her mother to leave the residence, the mother continued to scream outside, before finally leaving prior to police arrival. Officers handled the situation without incident.
