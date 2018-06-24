CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Clearfield reports
Clearfield Borough police handled these incidents recently.
- Police stopped a vehicle along Tyler Avenue after the driver committed several traffic violations. The driver was found to be under the influence of controlled substances and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI.
- Police assisted State Parole with attempting to apprehend a fugitive along Daisy Street. Police were unable to locate the person.
- Police are investigating a reported theft of a laptop from a residence along North Second Street.
- Police assisted EMS with a medical incident along South Second Street.
- Police were called regarding a harassment complaint along Elwood Drive.
- Police report that a bicycle was removed from the rear of an East Cherry Street residence.
- Police responded to North Second Street for an alleged theft. Police found that the incident was civil in nature.
- Police responded to a disturbance along South Fourth Street Police arrived and found that a man and woman were arguing. Police were able to handle the incident on scene.
- Police arrested a man along Williams Street after he was found to have an active arrest warrant from the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office. The man was transported to the jail.
- Police were called for a trespassing complaint at a business along East Market Street. The actor was advised of the complaint and told not to return by police.
- Police arrested a woman along Williams Street on charges of terroristic threats and other related charges.
- Police were called to Leavy Avenue for a report of a suspicious vehicle. It left before officers arrived and police were unable to locate it.
- Police responded to a report of loud music along East Sixth Street. Police arrived and were unable to hear any unreasonable noise.
- Police responded to Daisy Street for a truck that had pulled down wires. Police arrived and found a telephone wire had been dislodged from the pole. The appropriate agency was contacted.
- Police responded to a parking complaint along North Third Street.
- Police responded to Bigler Avenue and East 12th Street for a two-vehicle collision. Police report that an SUV had pulled in front of an RV causing both vehicles to collide. Three people were taken to the hospital for treatment and both vehicles were towed.
- Police responded to East Market Street for a wanted man who was seen walking there. Police made contact with the man, who held several warrants. He was arrested and transported to the jail.
- Police are in possession of several bicycles that have been collected from being abandoned in the Borough. Individuals who are missing a bike are asked to please call the police and provide a description to see if they have it.
Fireworks complaint
At 9:44 p.m. Friday, DuBois City Police received a fireworks complaint from a resident at 111 West Long Avenue. The caller was not sure where they were coming from. Officers checked the area but found nothing.
Theft by deception
Charges of theft by deception are pending against a man who reportedly accepted money in advance in November of 2017 to build a covered porch for another man on Indian Road. The victim told Lawrence Township Police the work was never begun, nor was the money paid in advance returned.
Firearm stolen
Lawrence Township Police are investigating the Saturday theft of a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol taken from a parked vehicle. Also taken was $10 in cash, the victim told police. The pistol reportedly contained a magazine with six rounds in it and was in a holster. Anyone with any information on the theft is asked to contact Lawrence Township Police.
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Pickup overturns
Pennsylvania State Police investigated a Saturday accident in Perry Township in which a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Mark Foose of Dayton slid off Route 536 and overturned. The road was wet at the time.
Foose was not wearing a seatbelt, but was not injured.
ELK COUNTY
Accident investigated
Pennsylvania State Police investigated a Saturday accident on State Route 948 in Highland Township in which a 2002 Buick driven by Rachel Lasecki of Warren left the road, struck a large rock, rotated counterclockwise, struck a tree on the rear passenger side and came to rest facing southeast. The driver of the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, the investigating trooper reported.
