Sandy Township Police
May 16, 2020
A minor accident was reported in the Walmart parking lot. The parties were advised in the process of exchanging information. The situation was handled without incident.
False alarm at DuBois Feeds.
Employees of Wendy’s reported a man urinated in their parking lot. The man and his vehicle were gone upon officer’s arrival.
A S. Brady Street resident reported his neighbor was having a fire in their back yard and being very loud. Officers handled the situation without incident.
May 17, 2020
Officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Soaring Heights School. Upon arrival officers found an 18 year old boy and 16 year old girl who said they were just hanging out. Officers handled the situation without incident.
An Oklahoma Salem Road resident reported he heard someone in his garage. Upon arrival officers were unable to locate anyone in the area.
A vehicle driven by a 66 year old DuBois woman backed out of a parking space at Walmart into the path of a vehicle driven by a 34 year old Treasure Lake woman, causing moderate damage. No injuries reported.
Officers received a 3rd party call of a possible domestic disturbance in Treasure Lake. Upon arrival officers spoke to the resident and determined there was no problem. Prior to leaving the area officers were able to determine the disturbance came from another residence. They were able to handle the situation without incident.
A Pacific Ave. woman reported his neighbors were making too much noise.
A 64 year old Hanes Drive woman reported her 58 year old estranged boyfriend has been contacting her in violation of a PFA. Charges have been filed.
A 54 year old Hetrick Road man reported his estranged wife through his belongings in the yard after an argument. Officers handled the situation without incident.
A 19 year old resident reported that he started conversing with a woman on line. The woman then told the man that she had recorded the exchanges and would share them on social media with his family and friends if he did not pay her. Officers explained the event was a scam.
Clearfield Borough Police
May 19, 2020
Police responded to a report of a child wandering around outside. A good Samaritan and police assisted the child to his mother.
Lawrence Township Police were assisted by this department with an incident involving a physical confrontation. The incident resulted in one of the individuals being transported to CCJ.
Police responded to a report of children throwing rocks at ducks. Police learned the children were just throwing rocks in the river.
Police responded to a report of a “hit and run”. Police are continuing to investigate.
Police conducted a vehicle stop that resulted in the driver being found heavily intoxicated.
Police responded to a report of a male breaking into a residence. Police located the male and found he was attempting to obtain some of his property. The male was warned of his actions.
Police responded to a disturbance involving a male throwing rocks at a parked vehicle. The male was charged for his actions.
Police responded to a report of wires down across a roadway. Police arrived and advised the appropriate agency to fix the wires.