CLEARFIELD COUNTY
DuBois City
Friday
- At 12:56 a.m., police were dispatched to the 300 block of South State Street for a report of suspicious activity. A woman told police that someone “pounded on her door.” She then advised police that when she checked nobody was there. Police checked the area but did not find anything suspicious going on in the area.
- At 5:44 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of South Main Street and Cemetery Avenue for the report of a vehicle crashing into a telephone pole. Upon arrival, police were able to make contact with the driver and vehicle in question. The driver was not injured and the vehicle sustained moderate damage but could be driven away. The telephone pole did not sustain any damage.
- At 8:36 p.m., police were dispatched to a residence on the 500 block of First Street for the report of an out-of-control juvenile. When police arrived, they met with those involved. The juvenile would not follow officers’ directions and punched one of them in the chest. The juvenile was found with what police suspect was methamphetamine. Multiple charges against the juvenile are pending.
- At 10:09 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of Fairview Avenue and South Highland Street for the report of loud fireworks going off in the area. Upon arrival, police met with the person setting off the fireworks; he was directed to quit and he agreed to stop.
Clearfield Borough
Friday
- At 5:56 p.m., police investigated a minor accident at 225 S. Second St.
- At 5 p.m., police assisted Clearfield EMS with a drug overdose in the parking lot of Domino’s Pizza. A 31-year-old Clearfield man overdosed on methamphetamine and bath salts while walking on South Second Street. After being treated for the overdose at Penn Highlands Clearfield, he was taken to the county jail Sunday for a probation violation.
- Police assisted State College Police Department with investigation of a hit-and-run traffic accident. The vehicle was located at an address on South Third Street.
- Police are investigating a burglary and theft at 310 Daisy St.
Saturday
- Police are investigating a theft of services from a business on North Third Street.
- Police investigated an incident at the Clearfield Fair Grounds. A horse backed into a car, causing damage.
- Police cited a 56-year-old Beaver man for theft of services. Police saw the male placing garbage in the dumpster at Lower Witmer Park. The man said he had a camp on the mountain and did not have sanitation services for his camp. He did not want to take the trash home with him, so he placed it in the park dumpster.
- Police received a burning complaint on Merrill Street. Police found an un-attended campfire at 401 Merrill St. The Clearfield Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.
- Police arrested a 58-year-old Clearfield man for public drunkenness. The man was lying on Nichols Street with a beer in his hand. Police transported the man to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment; however the man later walked away from the hospital refusing treatment. He was incarcerated in the county jail.
- Police investigated a domestic dispute on East Market Street.
- Police responded to an automated alarm at the Eagles on East Market Street.
Bell Township
Hit and run
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Kyle Lowry Friday about 10 p.m. investigated a hit and run on East Main Street west of Art Lane in Bell Township. According to reports, a black car of unknown make or model struck the rear end of a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche that was parked at a gas station. The hit and run vehicle then fled in an unknown direction.
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Pine Creek Township
Indecent assault
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a report of unwanted physical contact in the Jefferson County Jail in Pine Creek Township. The incident reportedly occurred about 1 a.m. Thursday and remains open and under investigation.
ELK COUNTY
Trespasser caught by video
Ridgway-based police reported a criminal trespassing incident on at Walmart on the Million Dollar Highway on Sunday. The suspect was caught trespassing on the property by video surveillance. Charges will be filed.
Lost cell phone
A cell phone was found along Water Street Extension in Johnsonburg on Friday. Anyone who has lost a cell phone or has information can contact Ridgway State Police at 814-776-6136.
