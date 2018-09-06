Sandy Township
Sunday
- Police were dispatched to the DuBois Mall to check the welfare of a dog in a vehicle in the area of the Ross and main mall entrances. The vehicle was gone prior to officer’s arrival.
- A vehicle driven by a 24-year-old Treasure Lake man was stopped on SR-255 waiting to turn onto Hungry Hollow Road when a vehicle driven by a 22-year old Home Camp Road man hit him from behind. The 22-year old admitted to being distracted and was unable to stop in time to avoid the accident. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. No injuries reported.
- Police received a report of a woman walking around the Walmart parking lot begging for food and money. Walmart employees confirmed they saw the woman but she left the area prior to officers arrival.
- A 23-year-old Treasure Lake man swerved to miss a deer on Bay Road in Treasure Lake and over-steered, and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle was towed from the scene, and the man was taken to Penn Highlands for treatment.
Monday
- A Treasure Lake man reported that someone threw rocks through the window of his company van while it was parked in his driveway.
- A Hungry Hollow Road resident reported someone entered the vehicles parked in their driveway. A wallet was taken from one and the other was ransacked.
Tuesday
- A dog with apparent health issues was found near the KOA building in Treasure Lake. The dog’s owner picked up the dog from officers later in the day.
- Police received a report of dogs running lose in the Country Place Trailer Court. The dogs, known to belong to a 32-year0-old Circle Road resident, had jumped on and scratched another resident’s vehicle. Police attempted to locate the dogs and their owner. The owner later called police and told them the dogs were let out by accident and agreed to provide paperwork for the dogs and provide repairs for the damaged vehicle.
- While at the incident involving the dogs at the Circle Road residence, officers located a 26-year-old man who had a warrant through the Sheriff’s office. The man was detained and turned over to the Sheriff’s office.
Clearfield PSP
Boys fight
Two juvenile males became involved in an altercation that turned physical Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the West Branch Middle School, 516 Allport Cutoff. One of the boys was charged with harassment.
Lawrence Township
Disorderly conduct
Police were called to a residence on Mt. Zion Road on Tuesday for an incident of disorderly conduct where a woman showed up at the residence unannounced and proceeded to yell, using obscenities when outside the residence. Officers spoke with the woman about her behavior and informed her that she would be arrested for disorderly conduct and trespassing if she did not stop or returned.
Curwensville Borough
- Police responded to a 911 hangup call at a Riverview Road address. Upon police arrival, it was learned there was no need for police and it was unknown how 911 had been called.
- Police responded to a hit and run crash which occurred in the parking lot of DRMC Primary Care Associates of Curwensville. It was learned that cleaning personnel had exited the building and observed the victim’s vehicle was damaged by another person backing into the vehicle. Anyone with information or who observed the incident is asked to call police at 236-3858 or 765-1533.
- Curwensville Police assisted Clearfield Borough Police in an attemt to locate a known female who allegedly drove away without paying for gasoline at a Clearfield business.
- Police are investigating a theft from a Swoope Street resident. Upon police investigation, it was learned someone had gained entry into the residence and removed several items of value. Investigation continues.
- Police responded to a burglar alarm located at the American Legion. Upon arrival it was learned to be a false alarm.
State Police at Punxsy
Abuse reported
Troopers were assigned to investigate a reported incident of child abuse on 2 and 3-year-old children on Aug. 15 at 6:20 p.m. at a residence along Patchin Highway in Burnside Township, Clearfield County. It was determined that no actual crime was committed by the 24-year-old suspect of Cherry Tree, and no charges are to be filed.
Cash stolen
On Aug. 18 at 3:25 p.m., $60 of unattended cash was stolen at the self checkout machine along state Route 119 in Young Township, Jefferson County. The suspect entered a white GM pickup truck with black stripes and exited the scene in an unknown direction.
Ridgway PSP
Teen crashes SUV
Troopers responded to a crash on Tuesday at 3 p.m. on S. St. Marys Street at its intersection with Theresa Road in Fox Township, Elk County. A 16-year-old from St. Marys was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox made a left turn onto West Theresa Road and struck/jumped a cement curb and traveled a short distance before coming to a final rest on the roadway. PSP were assisted at the scene by Fox Twp. Ambulance Service and Fire Police.
The driver was charged with driving vehicle at safe speed. The driver and two passengers, age Darryn G. Agosti, 21, of Weedville and a 17-year-old girl from St. Marys, were not injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.