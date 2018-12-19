Sandy Township
Monday
- Officers responded to a Treasure Lake residence for a reported domestic incident between a 47-year-old man and his 25-year-old step son. The 25-year-old was arguing with his mother over the late hour he was picking up his young child, when he got physical and began choking his mother. The 47-year-old man stepped in to defend his wife and the 25-year-old became physical with him. After interviewing all those on scene it was determined the younger man was the aggressor and he was taken into custody and transported to CCJ.
- Officers received a report of a man and woman yelling in one of the stalls of the Brady Street Car Wash. Upon arrival officers found a 19-year-old couple. They stated they stopped to wash the vehicle off after hitting an animal, and the girl was yelling because she was “grossed out” over the blood. The situation was handled without incident.
- A 46-year-old Dixon Avenue woman reported a suspicious man in the area who was getting in and out of a vehicle and slamming the door, then making the horn honk by locking it, then repeating the process. The man was gone upon officers’ arrival.
There was a false alarm at Aaron’s.
Treasure Lake Security reported that a contractor was using electricity from a pavilion at the Captain Kid Park without permission. Officers spoke to the contractor and handled the situation without incident.
Officers received a report of a suspicious man selling electronics out of his car in the Lowe’s parking lot. The man was gone upon officers’ arrival.
A Falls Creek woman got distracted while traveling in the DuBois Mall parking lot, and pulled out of a parking lane, striking a vehicle driven by a Penfield man, causing minor damage to both vehicles.
December 18, 2018
A 56 year old man reported that a neighbor has been removing plow markers from the end of his mother’s Lincoln Drive residence. Investigation continues.
A Santa Lucia Court, Treasure Lake man reported his vehicle had been egged the night before.
