DuBois City
Scam reported
On Monday, DuBois City Police were dispatched to contact a woman in reference to a phone scam. Police spoke with the woman, who said that a man had called stating he was from the U.S. Dept. of Treasury. The man threatened to have police come arrest her if she did not pay more than $2,000. The woman said she did not give out any information to the man, but wanted to report it. Police tried to call the number back and were hung up on. There was nothing further to report.
Police were dispatched to a two vehicle accident, in the area of 351 W. Long Ave. Upon arrival, police made contact with a male and female. The male advised, he was stopped for traffic on south bound S. Main St., waiting to make a left turn into an alley way between W. Long Ave. and W. Washington Ave. He advised, a male driver waived him across and when he made the left, was struck on the front passenger side corner bumper area of his blue 2009 Jeep Wrangler. Police noted very minimal damage to his vehicle. Police then spoke with the female, driver of a silver 2013 Honda Civic. She advised, she was traveling north on S. Main St., and as she began to approach the intersection of W. Long Ave., the males vehicle cut across her lane, causing her to strike his blue Jeep. The females vehicle was noted to have minor front end damage to the bumper and grill area. Both individuals confirmed they were ok and provided the required documentation, to which police provided each a copy. Charges pending.
Police were flagged down by the parents of an individual. The parents were coming here to meet and go out with their son and wife and nobody would answer the door. A welfare check was requested. Police made contact with the son and wife at the residence who appeared to be under the influence. The parents advised they would stay and keep an eye on them. Police cleared the call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.