DuBois City PD
Friday
- At 8:30 a.m., police received a report of a theft that took place on the 700 block of West Long Avenue. The victim told police that he accidentally left his backpack next to his parked vehicle. He stated that when he remembered it, he went outside to retrieve it but it was gone. The victim advised police that it contained very important documents and a laptop computer. The investigation continues.
- At 9:57 a.m., police were dispatched to North Main Street for a two-vehicle accident. A gray jeep was stopping to make a left turn off of North Main Street when it was rear-ended by a silver dodge. Nobody was injured in the accident and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.
- At 12:58 p.m., the DuBois City Police saw a man who had an active arrest warrant sitting on a porch at a home on North Jared Street. Officers made contact with man and took him into custody. He was then transported to the Clearfield County Jail by a constable.
Saturday
- At 1:55 p.m., police were dispatched to a business on the 300 block of DuBois Street for the report of a fight in progress. Upon arrival, police saw two men restraining another man on the floor of the business. Upon separating the men and conducting an investigation, police found that the man on the floor was the aggressor. He was arrested for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. He was then transported to the Clearfield County Jail, due to having multiple active warrants out for his arrest.
- At 2:17 p.m., police were dispatched to the 100 block of North Main Street for the report of a man acting strangely. Upon arrival, police were able make contact with the man in question. He was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Police took him to the Penn Highlands Emergency Room due to his level of intoxication. Public drunkenness charges are pending.
- At 11:47 p.m., police were dispatched to a fight in progress at the intersection of West Washington Avenue and South Franklin Street. Upon arrival, police made contact with one of the men involved. He advised police that a man he knows walked up to him and punched him in the face. He stated that the man then ran towards West Weber Avenue. Police searched the area for the man but were unable to locate him. The investigation continues.
PSP Clearfield
- On Sept. 26 at 6:17 a.m., police investigated a road rage incident on Bloomington Glen Richey Highway. During the course of this incident, Shad Bloom, 31, of Curwensville allegedly passed a vehicle driven by a 54-year-old New Millport man on a double yellow line. The elder man was startled and jerked the wheel, striking Bloom’s vehicle. After the crash, Bloom exited the vehicle and allegedly pushed the man, causing him to fall and hit his head on the bumper. The New Millport man was knocked out as a result and had to be transported by ambulance to Penn Highlands Clearfield to be treated. Charges will be filed for simple assault and harassment against Bloom through 46-3-02.
- On Sept. 27 at 11:30 p.m., police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Hardscrabble Road that occurred when a driver failed to realize there was a sharp turn. The vehicle went straight through the turn, traveled off the road and hit a small tree.
- Police are investigating the theft of a license plate from a vehicle on West Hannah Street which occurred sometime between July 7 and July 15. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
Clearfield Borough PD
- Police handled an incident of harassment along East Eighth Street.
- Police were asked to respond to a residence along North Fifth Street to check the welfare of a woman who had made threats of self-harm. Police located the woman and provided her with the resources needed.
- Police responded to South Second Street for a reported minor collision. Police report that a vehicle went the wrong way on South Second Street and struck a parked vehicle. No injuries were reported.
- Police responded to West Locust Street to assist EMS with a medical call.
- Police were called to the 600-block of Daisy Street for a report of children knocking on doors and running away. Police searched the area and were unable to locate anyone.
- Police responded to South Second Street to check the welfare of a woman after her family was unable to contact her. While police were on scene, the woman arrived home and was found to be okay.
- Police responded to East Cherry Street for a woman who had overdosed on medication. EMS arrived and took her to the hospital for treatment.
- Police initiated a vehicle stop along South Second Street for a traffic violation. During the stop, police found drugs and drug paraphernalia.
- Police were called to West Seventh Avenue for a report of children ringing doorbells and running away.
- Police assisted Lawrence Township Police with a vehicle stop along Route 879. Multiple people were found to have warrants.
- Police were called to Nichols Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle left before officers arrived.
- Police responded to a West Front Street residence after someone used a rock to break out a window. The individual then fled. Police are continuing the investigation.
- Police were called to Nichols Street to check a man’s welfare. Police located the man, who was waiting for a friend.
- Police handled a report of harassment that occurred along Daisy Street between two women.
- Police report an act of criminal mischief occurred along Weaver Street, where a sign was damaged.
- Police were dispatched to Clearfield Street for a 911 hang-up call. Police arrived and found the call to be accidental. There was no need for emergency services.
- Police saw a man along North Third Street who had an active arrest warrant through the Lawrence Township Police Dept. Lawrence Township Police responded and took custody of the man on the warrant.
- Police were called to Clearfield and Weaver streets for a man who was standing in traffic. He fled before police arrived.
- Police located a suspicious vehicle along Temple Avenue. The vehicle had its lights on, but nobody was around it.
Lawrence Township PD
- On Sept. 29 at 5:51 p.m. police were called to McDonald’s on South Second Street for an unwanted woman. Officers arrived on scene and found Mary Ann Vaughn of Clearfield was inside the establishment, reportedly asking customers for money, food, and annoying others in her vicinity. It was determined that Vaughn was under the influence of a controlled substance. She was transported to the Clearfield County Jail where she was housed on a 48-hour detainer and cited for public drunkenness.
Curwensville Borough PD
- Police received a call concerning a missing adult. The individual was located and found to be safe and having no issues.
- Police responded to Snappy’s convenience store after a man made statements of harming himself and damaging his vehicle. He left the store before police were notified and K9 units assisted in the search. The man was located and found to be having no issues; however, he was transported to the Penn Highlands Clearfield emergency room for further evaluation.
- Police received a noise complaint on Filbert Street; however, because police were on a search detail, officers were unable to answer the call. The complainant did not call back with further issues.
- Police received a report of an assault which occurred on Naulton Road. The incident was found to have taken place in Pike Township and the case was turned over to State Police.
- Police received a report of dogs running at large. Aanimal control enforcement was summoned to the scene. Police ask residents to keep their animals on a leash at all times for the safety of others.
- Police received a report of a stolen dog from New York, however it was learned that the individual who allegedly has custody of the dog lives outside of Curwensville Borough.
PSP Punxsutawney
- On Sept. 29 at 6:43 p.m. police investigated a domestic dispute between Brendan Westover, 35, of Westover and Amber Inzana, 25, of Northern Cambria. Westover and Inzana allegedly bumped into each other numerous times as they argued with each other. Inzana reportedly smacked Westover on the right side of his face. Summary harassment charges were filed against both, police say.
PSP Ridgway
- The PA State Police Fire Marshal, Marion Center Fire Department, and Perry Township Fire Department investigated the origin and cause of a fire that destroyed a 10- by 16-foot wood-frame shed at a home on Route 119 North, North Mahoning Township, Indiana County. The shed’s owner, a 36-year-old Rochester Mills man, was home at the time of the fire. The fire was determined to be the result of arson. Damage is estimated at $5,000. There were no injuries. The investigation continues. This incident is not connected to or related to other arson and fire investigation incidents that have previously occurred in this region, police say.
PSP Marienville
Just after 1 p.m. Sept. 28, Geraldine D. Smith, 60, Brookville, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze north on Miola Road in Farmington Township, Clarion County, when she allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Route 36. The Cruze hit the side of a 2017 Kia Niro being driven east on Route 36 by Melody M. Chisholm, 57, State College. No one was injured in the crash, including a boy and girl from Tionesta in Chisholm’s vehicle. All were wearing seatbelts. Smith is to be cited for a traffic violation, police say. Police were assisted by the Farmington Township VFD and Clarion County EMS.