CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Sandy Township
Sandy Township police responded to these incidents earlier this week.
Monday
- Employees of Hampton Inn reported a suspicious man walking in and out of the hotel who did not appear to be a guest. Officers located the man, who explained he had been staying there with a friend after their car broke down. The two got into an argument and he decided to leave the room. The situation was handled without incident.
- Neighbors of a 56-year-old Hanes Drive man reported that he was drunk and coming out of his apartment causing problems. Officers located the man and handled the situation without incident.
Tuesday
- A 17-year-old Treasure Lake girl was driving on South Brady Street and unable to stop her vehicle in time to avoid colliding with a vehicle driven by a 29-year-old DuBois man. The teen reported she had the top down on her Jeep when it started raining and she was having a difficult time seeing. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were driven away.
- A 57-year-old DuBois woman reported receiving an email that she thought was from her boss, requesting her to purchase $300 worth of gift cards for her. She was then told to take a photo of the cards after she scratched off the number on the back and send the picture to the person sending the email. The woman later found out the email was a scam.
- There was a false alarm at Dollar General.
Clearfield Borough
Officers with the Clearfield Borough Police Department responded to these incidents recently.
- Police responded to an altercation along Nichols Street. Police found that an argument had taken place. The individuals separated for the evening.
- Police arrested a woman along North Fifth Street who was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. She was transported to the county jail.
- Police responded to an activated alarm along West Front Street and found the building to be secure.
- Police were called to Turnpike Avenue after a man found a marijuana pipe next to his building.
- Police responded to North Fourth Street for a report of harassment over property. Police advised that the issue was civil and to contact the correct agencies.
- Police responded to Clearfield Street for a report of individuals on the caller’s front porch. Police found the individuals were seeking cover from the rain.
- Police responded to East Cherry Street for a man who had taken pills in an attempt to harm himself. EMS was summoned and transported the man to the hospital for treatment.
- Police responded to Merrill Street for a woman who had ingested pills in an attempt to harm herself. EMS arrived and took the woman to the hospital.
- Police assisted EMS along North Second Street for a woman who was having suicidal thoughts. She was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
- Police responded to an activated alarm along South Second Street and found the residence to be secure.
Lawrence Township
DUI report
Lawrence Township police conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday just before midnight in the area of Clark Street and Spring Street for having a suspended registration. Upon making contact with the operator, Richard D. Celinski Jr., 44, of Clearfield, it was discovered that Celinski was under the influence of a controlled substance. Celinski refused to provide a legal blood sample. Charges were filed for DUI refusal along with various traffic offenses.
Warrant served, marijuana found
Police conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation on Thursday morning around 2:10 a.m. Upon making contact with the occupants, one of the passengers, Michael Wells, 20, was discovered to have an active warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s office.
The other occupants, Justin Burke, 19, and Brian Kephart, 21, were removed from the vehicle. Upon removing the occupants, officers located suspected marijuana in plain view. A search of the vehicle was conducted, resulting in seizure of more marijuana and paraphernalia. Both Burke and Kephart took ownership of the controlled substances and paraphernalia.
Kephart was discovered to be on probation and a detainer was placed on him. Both Wells and Kephart were housed in Clearfield County Jail. Charges will be filed on both men for possession of a controlled substance as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.
Driver flees crash
Police responded to a vehicle crash on Tuesday at 4:39 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Street Extension and Sunset Ridge Road. A red Mitsubishi Eclipse had crashed into the embankment and was left unattended with a female being seen by motorists and bystanders leaving the scene on foot.
Later, police assisted parole agents with a search of a room at the Economy Inn. A 44-year-old Florida woman was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. She had been the driver of the Eclipse. Charges are pending.
Curwensville Borough
The Curwensville Borough Police Department released a list of officers’ recent activities.
- Police received a harassment by communication complaint from an Arizona resident. Upon investigation, it was learned a Curwensville female was allegedly sending harassing text messages. During the investigation, police determined the incident to be unfounded.
- Police received a report of harassment in which a Clearfield resident alleged a Grampian man, while in Curwensville, had made threatening statements to harm the Clearfield victim. Upon police investigation, the alleged actor had a mental health crisis and was sent to the hospital for evaluation.
- Police responded to the area of Muller Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle. It was parked along an alley with the door to the vehicle open. Upon police arrival, it was learned that the two occupants were talking. Police cleared with no action taken.
- Police found a pair of eyeglasses at the Pacific Pride Fuel Station on Meadow Street. The individual who lost their glasses can pick them up at the police station.
- State police assisted Curwensville Borough Police with a motor vehicle crash in the parking lot of South Side Subs. A known male lost control of his vehicle and hit a retaining wall. Minor injuries were reported.
- A local business owner found a driver’s license and reported it to police. It was returned to its owner.
- Police are reminding residents to keep their vehicles and property locked as there is still an ongoing problem with individuals breaking into vehicles. Anyone with information about these incidents should call police at 236-3858 or 765-1533.
