Curwensville Borough PD
- Police assisted EMS personnel with a patient who was unconscious at Snappy’s Convenience Store.
- Police were contacted concerning theft of fuel at a local business. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Curwensville Borough Police.
- Police assisted Lawrence Township Police with attempting to serve a Protection From Abuse order on a Curwensville resident; however, police were unable to locate the individual.
- A large quantity of money was reported stolen from a local business.
- Police responded to an Ann Street residence for a reported theft occurring. Police took individuals into custody and questioned them. The investigation is ongoing, police say.
- Police were contacted regarding a trespassing complaint along Chestnut Street.
- Police assisted Lawrence Township Police after an individual was taken into custody on outstanding warrants through Curwensville Borough Police Department.
- Police assisted a state constable with an eviction from a business/residence along Filbert Street.
PSP Clearfield
- On Dec. 17 at 7:17 a.m., a crash occurred on U.S. Route 322 Philipsburg Bigler Highway at its intersection with Irwin Drive in Decatur Township in which a truck became entangled in low hanging utility lines. The forward momentum carried the vehicle through the intersection, east bound, and damaged four utility poles, dragging utility lines and traffic signals down on to the roadway.
- On Dec. 17, a 21-year-old Winburne man reported his 2010 Chevrolet Camaro was stolen from a parking lot near the old Wallaceton School sometime in the evening hours of Nov. 25. Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
Lawrence Township
- Police are investigating an incident in which unknown suspect(s) entered a vacant residence and removed several items from the property without permission. Anyone having information on any such acts are asked to call the Lawrence Township Police Department.
- On Dec. 18 at 1:06 p.m., a crash occurred in which a driver was moving onto State Route 879 and failed to drive at a safe speed. The driver lost control, causing the vehicle to slide into another car. There were no injuries and minor damage to both vehicles.
PSP Rockview
On Dec. 8 at 8:30 p.m., a driver of a disabled vehicle on I-99 South was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.