Lawrence Township
Stolen bike
Police received a report of a stolen bicycle. The complainant reported that it was stolen from his back yard on the 100-block of Hill Street between 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 and 10 a.m. on Sept. 18. The missing bicycle is a 20” Kent, pink with green hand grips, rims and pegs, with a graphic reading “TROUBLE.” Anyone locating it can turn it in to Lawrence Township Police.
One-vehicle crash
Police responded to a crash on Tuesday at 4:43 p.m. on Fire Tower Road. A 2004 Jeep Liberty being driven by Noah D. Burton, 18, of Madera was involved in the crash. There were no injuries.
Burton was cited for failure to drive on the right side of the road.
Ridgway PSP
Woman injured in accident
A 24-year-old Kersey woman was injured in a motorcycle crash in Fox Township, Elk County, Wednesday evening. According to police, Paige B. Greenawalt was riding a 2004 Harley-Davidson XL883C west on Old Kersey Road when she undercompensated on a left turn east of Beaver Drive. She lost control of the bike when it traveled onto the soft gravel berm and laid it on its left side. Greenawalt’s father took her to Penn Highlands Elk for treatment of lacerations and road rash. She was wearing a helmet.
Drive shaft causes crash
Troopers responded to a crash on Tuesday at 4:10 p.m. on Million Dollar Highway south of Laurel Run Road in Fox Township, Elk County. A 1997 Peterbilt tractor-trailer operated by Richard T. Tripodi, 42, of Ridgway, was traveling south on state Route 255 when the drive shaft broke off and went onto the southbound travel lanes. A 2012 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Tony A. Eckert, 34, of St. Marys, was traveling south and struck the drive shaft in the southbound lane. No injuries were reported.
