CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Sandy Township
Officers with the Sandy Township Police Department responded to the following incidents earlier this week.
Monday
- There were false alarms at Brady Street Beer Distributor and Fayette Resources.
- Officers were called to a Juniata Street residence for a reported domestic dispute involving a weapon. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the 50-year-old woman who said her 60-year-old husband had been threatening her and threatening to kill her dogs. Officers located the man coming out of the woods, carrying a riffle. After securing the weapon, officers took the man into custody. He had been firing the gun and chasing the couple’s tenant into the woods. Due to the man’s erratic behavior, he was taken to Penn Highlands for evaluation. Charges are pending.
Tuesday
- Officers located a parked vehicle blocking an access road off of Platt Road. The vehicle was towed.
- A woman reported an unknown man in his late 40s stopped in the road, causing a traffic hazard, to get out of his vehicle to yell at the caller. The man was very vulgar and scared the caller. Officers were unable to locate the offender.
Clearfield Borough
Clearfield Borough police officers handled these incidents recently.
- Police responded to a suspicious vehicle parked along Turnpike Avenue. As a result of the call, police found a man with drugs and drug paraphernalia.
- Police responded to South Fourth Street for a woman who was walking in traffic. Police located the woman, who suffers from a medical issue. She was taken back to her home.
- Police responded to Boyer Avenue for a woman who was threatening self-harm. Police arrived and assisted with transporting the woman to the hospital for an evaluation.
- Police were called to East Market Street for a noise complaint. Someone set off firecrackers. Police searched the area but were unable to locate anything.
- Police responded to North Second Street for an activated alarm. Police arrived and located that bats had set the alarm off. Police assisted with removing the bats.
- Police assisted a motorist along South Fourth Street who had locked their keys inside their vehicle.
- Police responded to a minor two-vehicle collision along West Front Street. Police report that one vehicle had backed into another while stopped at a red light. Minor damage was reported and both vehicles were driven away.
- Police report a theft of services complaint that was filed along South Fourth Street. Police report that a known individual was using a dumpster that was not his. He was warned of his actions.
