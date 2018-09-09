Clearfield PSP
Fuel thefts
A report of theft and access fraud from May 16 through Aug. 13 was investigated by police. Between those dates, a 35-year-old man and a 47-year-old man, both of Clearfield, were involved in the theft of a fuel card from Castelli Gas and Oil, Woodland.
The 47-year-old man purchased $29,105.90 worth of diesel fuel from Sapp Brother’s Truck Stop on 94 occasions and fuel from Bigler Minitmart on three occasions.
The incident is under investigation.
Public drunkenness
An incident of public drunkeness at 417 Lowes Hill Rd, Morris Township, was investigated by police Friday. A known 52-year-old man was under the influence of alcohol to the degrees that he appeared intoxicated in public. Charges were filed through the district magisterial court.
DUI, gun violation
Police observed a vehicle stuck in a ditch Saturday just after 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Trolley streets in Cooper Township. Following investigation, police determined the operator, a 21-year-old man, to be under the influence of alcohol and in possession of a firearm without a license. Charges will be filed through the district magisterial court.
One-vehicle crash
A Mahaffey man was not injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday near the intersection of Mahaffey-Grampian Highway and Double K Lane in Penn Township.
Police report Lynwood A. Keister, 40, was traveling north in 2016 Dodge Charger when the vehicle began to hydroplane on the wet roads. Keister lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and struck a culvert, ending up in a yard. The vehicle suffered disabling damage.
Keister was wearing his lap and shoulder belt and was not injured in the accident.
