Today

Rain likely. High 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Areas of patchy fog. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Morning fog, then cloudy in the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds light and variable.