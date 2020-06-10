Sandy Township Police
June 1
A 69-year-old Forrest Avenue woman asked officers to check the welfare of her 79-year-old neighbor because she was living alone. It was determined the caller was intoxicated, and officers handled the situation without incident.
A 35-year-old Bad Dog Road man pulled his vehicle out of his parking spot onto the road and while he was waiting for another vehicle pull out of the driveway, a vehicle driven by a 66-year-old Kilmer Road man came up the road and hit the first vehicle causing minor damage. No injuries reported.
June 2
A Kersey woman reported that a witness saw a man open his car door, hitting her vehicle causing a small scratch. The witness provided the woman with the suspects vehicle registration information. Officers were able to contact the man who denied hitting the woman’s car.
June 3
A 27-year-old Dixon Ave resident reported her 51-year-old neighbor’s dog continues to come into her yard scaring her child. Officers handled the situation without incident.
A tractor trailer backed into another tractor trailer in the Pilot parking lot. No injuries reported.