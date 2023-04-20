TIONESTA — West Forest Junior/Senior High School FCCLA members recently attended the PA FCCLA State Leadership Conference at Seven Springs Resort. Fifteen students participated in STAR event competitions and two students worked as event volunteers.
In the STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) competition, members can select from more than 50 competitive events that employ skills and knowledge learned through Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) education.
West Forest FCCLA competitors earned the following awards in their categories:
- Hayley VanDyke — Bronze Medal: Career Investigation Level 1.
- Alanah Wagner — Silver Medal: Focus on Children Level 1.
- Alison McLaughlin, Bobby Payne, Colton Whitton — Gold Medal: ABC Landscaping –Entrepreneurship Level 1.
- Nathaniel Sample, Christopher Hoovler, Jesse Peterson — Gold Medal: Tom’s Sugar Cookies –Food Innovations Level 2.
- Jayden McKeel — Gold Medal: Focus on Children Level 2.
- Macalie Hoffmann — Gold Medal: Hospitality, Tourism and Recreation –Level 2.
- Kiley Oliver — Silver Medal: Chapter Service Project Level 2.
- Hazel Hilyer — Silver Medal: Career Investigations Level 2.
- Theresa Dando — Bronze Medal: Career Investigations Level 3.
- Jeff Bayle, Esther Forker — Silver Medal: Sustainability Challenge –Level 3.
Out of the 15 competitors, 12 not only earned a silver or gold medal, but also qualified to represent Pennsylvania on the national team, which will compete in Denver, Colorado, this summer.