BROOKVILLE — Eighteen Jefferson County 4-H members representing four clubs tested their equestrian skills at the annual District VIII Horse Show at the Centre Hall Grange Fairgrounds Equine Park. First place winners received a personalized prize and all placings up to sixth received a rosette. State qualifiers participated in the PA 4-H State Horse Show last weekend at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.
Representing Jefferson County 4-H were:
General and beginner classes
Equestrians with Disabilities Grooming & Showmanship – Stephanie Cindric; English Grooming and Showmanship, 12-14 – Rylee Lindenpitz, Emma Wilson; Western Grooming and Showmanship, 8-11 – Gracelynn Kimmerle; Western Grooming and Showmanship, 12-14 – Aliza McGarvey; Beginner English Equitation – Taylor Logsdon; Beginner English Pleasure – Samantha Villella; Walk Trot Equitation, Independent – Stephanie Cindric; Beginner Western Horsemanship and Beginner Western Pleasure – Gracelynn Kimmerle.
Driving/trail classes
Obstacle Trail, Independent – Stephanie Cindric; Open Trail Pony – Emma Wilson; Mini Horse Jumping, 14-18 – Stephanie Cindric; Mini Horse Driving, 8-13 – Adessa Myers; Pleasure Pony Driving – Emma Wilson, Calista Reitz; Pleasure Horse Driving – Marie McManigle.
Western classes
Western Horsemanship, 12-14 – Aliza McGarvey; Western Pleasure Horses, 8-13 – Aliza McGarvey.
English classes
Low Working Hunter Ponies – Emma Wilson; Low Equitation Over Fences – Emma Wilson; Hunter Hack Ponies – Emma Wilson; Hunter Hack Horses - Grace Hannah; Hunter Under Saddle Ponies (13.2 hands and under) – Emma Wilson; Classic Hunter Under Saddle Horses, 14-18 – Grace Hannah.
Gymkhana classes
Pole Bending Horses, 8-13 –Madeline Hale, Kolton Hannold; Pole Bending Horses, 14-18 – Kaylee Nissel; Barrel Race Ponies, 8-13 –Calista Reitz; Barrel Race Horses, 8-13 – Ivy Nissel; Barrel Race Horses, 14-18 – Kaylee Nissel; Raised Box Keyhole Ponies, 8-13 – Calista Reitz; Raised Box Keyhole Horses, 8-13 – Kolton Hannold, Ivy Nissel; Cutback Race Horses, 8-13 – Ivy Nissel, Kolton Hannold; Cutback Race Horses, 14-18 – Kaylee Nissel.
Other exhibitors from Jefferson County included Kendall Neill, Sydney Hepler and Isabella Pangallo.
Judges were Sheila Karlin and Erika Kurtz.