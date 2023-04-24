PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are riding an MLB-best seven-game winning streak, have swept back-to-back series for the first time in almost five years and are off to their best start in three decades.
The Pirates (16-7) are the hottest team and the biggest story in baseball, a reversal of fortunes in going from four years as a bottom feeder that lost 100 games in successive seasons to NL Central Division leader.
Yes, you read that right: The Pirates are in first place.
They have won nine of their last 11 games, going 13-4 since April 7 in a whirlwind 17-day stretch of games completed Sunday with a 2-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds for a four-game series sweep and to move a half-game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for sole possession of first place. The Pirates were off Monday before the Los Angeles Dodgers visit for a three-game series that starts Tuesday at PNC Park.
Only the Tampa Bay Rays (19-3) have more wins this season than the Pirates, who didn’t clinch their 16th victory last year until May 18, in their 37th game of the season.
“People have an expectation when you win that they want to see it again,” said Andrew McCutchen, a five-time All-Star outfielder and former NL MVP who was the catalyst for the Pirates’ three consecutive wild-card teams from 2013-15. “That’s not always going to happen, but it’s about keeping ourselves in the game mentally and just taking it pitch by pitch, just doing the small things and looking back at the end of the day and we might have a win. It’s been a good start for us here. People didn’t have that expectation of us thus far, but this ballclub and this clubhouse did. That’s all that matters when we’re in here. We’re in this clubhouse together, so we’ve got to keep pushing.”
The Pirates took advantage of their early success by announcing Saturday afternoon that Derek Shelton’s contract was extended beyond the 2023 season, lifting the lame-duck status from the fourth-year manager after leading them to their best start since going 16-6 in 1992.
“We’re excited about how the team is performing,” Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said, “but this decision is way bigger than the winning streak.”
The difference from last year, when they finished 62-100, is drastic. The Pirates have won seven of nine games decided by two runs or fewer, going 5-1 in one-run games. Their plus-25 run differential ranks sixth in the majors, compared to an MLB-worst minus-226 last season.
Of course, the Pirates have yet to play an opponent that had a winning record at the time.
“We’re continuing to get better, and I think that’s the important thing,” Shelton said. “If you’ve watched us play through 20 games, we’re getting better. We’re doing little things. We’re doing things that we didn’t do last year. We’re winning games that we would not have won last year, and I think that’s the important thing. I think fans are starting to embrace the fact that there is a process that has been put in place. We are sticking to the process. Sometimes, they may not agree with the process, because it’s challenging, but the fact that we’re getting better every day, I think that’s something they can really stand up and hold on to.”
The Pirates have overcome their share of adversity, winning despite dealing with devastating injuries. Shortstop Oneil Cruz was lost for four months after surgery to repair his fractured left ankle, starting pitcher JT Brubaker underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery and first baseman/designated hitter Ji-Man Choi is in a walking boot and out for at least two months with a left Achilles tendon injury.
Their respective replacements have provided a boost. Third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes has thrived in the leadoff spot since April 15, batting .324 (12 for 37) with two doubles, two triples, a home run and four RBIs. Rodolfo Castro, who moved from second base to shortstop, is slashing .293/.420/.488 with two homers and eight RBIs since April 10. Right-hander Johan Oviedo, who took Brubaker’s spot in the rotation, is 2-1 with a 2.22 ERA and 25 strikeouts in four starts. First baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana is slashing .290/.372/.421 with five doubles and seven RBIs in the past 10 games.
At the forefront of the turnaround has been strong starting pitching from a five-man rotation that completed a string of 11 consecutive quality starts — completing six innings with three or fewer runs allowed — and produced an MLB-best 2.15 ERA over the last 13 games. The pitching staff is backed by a bullpen that has 11 saves, including eight by All-Star closer David Bednar — both the most in the majors. Pirates relievers have allowed only three home runs this season, the fewest in the majors, and are 14-0 when leading after eight innings.
“It means a lot. Back-to-back 100-loss seasons is tough in any realm, but we’re playing good baseball now,” Pirates reliever Duane Underwood Jr. said. “So, you got to be where your feet are. That’s where I’m at right now, and I think that’s where a lot of guys are: Be where your feet are, be in the moment, succeed in the moment and that should lead to success.”
Not only have Pirates fans welcomed back a franchise favorite in the 36-year-old McCutchen, who is slashing .275/.381/.507 with four home runs and nine RBIs in 20 games, but they have embraced free-agent additions in Santana, 43-year-old left-handed pitcher Rich Hill and 30-year-old right-hander Vince Velasquez, who had 10 strikeouts in seven scoreless innings Sunday.
The PNC Park crowd chanted Connor Joe’s last name Friday night, as the outfielder/first baseman acquired from Colorado has hustled his way into their hearts.
“Hearing it for the first time was like, ‘Man, that’s so cool,’” Joe said. “These fans are awesome. They care about baseball. They love to see winning, right? It’s something we’ve been able to do early. The club they have here, the clubhouse that they have, the guys they have here, they bring that energy. I think this could be something really special. It’s really cool to hear them. We feed off the energy. It’s awesome.”