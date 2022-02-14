Monday
Boys Basketball
Bellefonte at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.
Harmony at Penns Manor, 7:15 p.m.
Mount Union at Moshannon Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Philipsburg-Osceola at River Valley, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Curwensville at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.
Harmony at Purchase Line, 7:30 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at Mount Union, canceled, Mo Valley wins by forfeit
West Branch at Northern Cambria (varsity only), 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys Basketball
Clearfield at Curwensville, 7:15 p.m.
Glendale at West Branch (varsity only), 6:30 p.m.
Ferndale at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Ferndale at Harmony, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
St. Marys at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Curwensville at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.
Swimming and Diving
St. Marys at Clearfield, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Boys Basketball
Juniata Valley at Curwensville, (varsity only), 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7:30 p.m.
St.Joseph's Academy at West Branch, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Curwensville at Clearfield, 7:15 p.m.
Philipsburg-Osceola at Bellefonte, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Girls Basketball
Huntingdon at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Curwensville at Brockway, 7 p.m.
Friday
Girls Basketball
Harmony at Glendale, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
District 6 class AA at Altoona Fieldhouse, 10:30 a.m.
Swimming and Diving
Clearfield at Bradford, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Wrestling
District 6 class AA at Altoona Fieldhouse, TBA
Sunday
No events scheduled
Feb. 21
No events scheduled
Feb. 22
No events scheduled
Feb. 23
No events scheduled
Feb. 24
No events scheduled
Feb. 25
Wrestling
Southwest Regional Tournament at Peters Township H.S., TBA
Feb. 26
Wrestling
Southwest Regional Tournament at Peters Township H.S, TBA
Feb. 27
No events scheduled
Feb. 28
No events scheduled
March 1
March 2
March 3
March 4
Swimming and Diving
District 9 Championships
at Clearfield, TBA
March 5
Swimming and Diving
District 9 Championships
at Clearfield, TBA
March 6
March 7
March 8
March 9
March 10
Wrestling
PIAA Championships
March 11
Wrestling
PIAA Championships
March 12
Wrestling
PIAA Championships