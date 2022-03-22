HARRISBURG — Excitement for the spring trout fishing season kicks into high gear today as the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is pleased to make its 2022 adult trout stocking schedule available using the FishBoatPA mobile app and website www.fishandboat.com.
“The release of our trout stocking schedule is always a welcome reminder that spring is just around the corner,” said Brian Wisner, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Hatcheries. “This schedule is our roadmap for stocking millions of trout into hundreds of waterways across the state before and during the trout season, which is no small task. Anglers can review the schedule to learn which local waters will be ready for some great fishing in just a few weeks. So, buy your fishing license early, get your gear ready, and start planning your opening day adventure and fishing trips throughout the season.”
The trout stocking schedule is searchable by county, lists the waterways in alphabetical order, and indicates stocking dates, meeting locations for volunteers, and the species of trout that will be stocked.
In 2022, Pennsylvania will return to a single, statewide Opening Day of Trout Season on the first Saturday in April, which in 2022 will occur on Saturday, April 2.
A single, statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day will take place on Saturday, March 26. Under this change, which will result in a longer regular season for trout statewide, the practice of holding a separate regional opening day and mentored youth day for Pennsylvania’s 18 southeastern counties will no longer occur.
To accommodate the earlier statewide trout season, preseason trout stocking operations where set to begin the week of February 21. Anglers should note that fishing is not permitted on lakes and streams designated as Stocked Trout Waters from February 21 to the Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day and the opening day of the regular trout season in April, unless waters are included in the Stocked Trout Waters Open to Year-Round Fishing program.
3.2 Million Trout
The PFBC will stock approximately 3.2 million adult trout in 696 streams and 128 lakes open to public angling. These figures, which are consistent with the number of trout stocked over the past decade, include approximately 2.2 million Rainbow Trout; 686,000 Brown Trout; and 293,000 Brook Trout. As with past practice, the average size of the trout produced for stocking is 11 inches in length with an average weight of .58 pounds.
In 2022, anglers will have an excellent chance to catch large, trophy-sized trout. This year, the PFBC will stock approximately 70,000 brood fish, which are 2 ½ year-old and 3 ½ year-old hatchery-raised Rainbow Trout, Brown Trout, and Brook Trout measuring 14”-20”. Roughly 70% of these large fish will be stocked into streams and lakes during the preseason prior to opening day of trout season, and 30% will be stocked during in-season replenishment stockings.
In 2022, the PFBC will stock approximately 13,000 golden Rainbow Trout. In addition to being stocked during the preseason period before opening day, these highly prized fish featuring vibrant golden-orange pigmentation and weighing an average of 1.5 pounds will be stocked during in-season replenishment stockings. Approximately 80% of golden Rainbow Trout will be stocked during the preseason, and approximately 20% will be stocked in-season.
In addition to trout raised at state fish hatcheries, PFBC cooperative nurseries operated by sportsmen’s clubs and other groups across the state will add another 1 million trout to waters open to public angling throughout the year.
Once again included in this year’s stocking lists are the Keystone Select Stocked Trout Waters, a program where sections of 24 streams across the state are stocked with large 14”-20” trout and managed under Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only or Miscellaneous Special regulations. Under the program, approximately 10,000 large trout will be distributed among the streams. The trout will be stocked at a rate of 175 to 225 per mile of stream, which is comparable to the numbers of similarly sized fish in Pennsylvania’s best wild trout waters.
Volunteers
The PFBC will be welcoming volunteers to help distribute approximately 3.2 million hatchery-raised adult trout to hundreds of waterways statewide throughout the 2022 season. The PFBC is proud to partner with conservation groups, schools, and walk-up volunteers to help spread out the trout in local waterways. Volunteers are asked to keep the safety of PFBC staff and other volunteers in mind, obey traffic laws while following stocking vehicles, and stay home if they are not feeling well.
Licenses and Permits
To participate in trout fishing and keep trout, anglers ages 16 and older require both a fishing license and a trout permit.
Anglers and boaters can start preparing for opening day of trout season right now by purchasing their 2022 Pennsylvania fishing licenses, launch permits, and boat registration renewals online at www.fishandboat.com, the FishBoatPA mobile app, or by visiting one of approximately 700 retail license issuing agents. Online customers will notice an improved licensing buying experience, save time, and can avoid long lines in stores when waiting to purchase a license closer to the start of trout season.
Anglers are no longer required to display a printed copy of their fishing license on the outside of their clothing and may simply store their license digitally on their phones.
2022 Adult Trout Stocking
Program Changes
Each year, the PFBC adjusts its adult trout stocking program based on several factors. A waterway may be added, extended, reinstated, or removed depending on existing or pending changes to angler access, changes to designations on streams managed for wild trout populations, water quality issues that may threaten the survival of stocked trout, and maintenance being performed to dams and other infrastructure that result in the drawdown of impoundments or decreased water flow.
Waters Added or Extended:
Dunbar Creek, Fayette County
Due to improved access, the stocked portion of the stream was extended 0.6-mile upstream. The revised stocking limits will extend 2.3 miles from 1.7 mile upstream of Furnace Hill Road bridge downstream to the Sheepskin Trail crossing downstream of the ballfield.
Mugser Run, Columbia County
An in-season stocking will be added to the 4.7-mile section of stream extending from Fisherdale Road bridge downstream to the mouth. Formerly, this water had been stocked only during the preseason.
Oswayo Creek, Potter County
Located near the Borough of Shinglehouse, an 8.1-mile section of stream extending from Post Hollow Road bridge downstream to Horse Run Road bridge will be added to the adult trout stocking program. Brown Trout and Rainbow Trout will be stocked during the preseason and in-season stocking periods.
Waters Replaced:
When survey data suggests that a waterway is no longer suitable for adult trout stocking based on a loss of angler access, environmental factors, or designation as a Class A wild trout stream, the PFBC makes every attempt to reallocate fish to a comparable location nearby. When inadequate angler access is the reason for a removal, locations are monitored for improvement, so these waters can be considered for reinstatement to the stocking program if access is improved.
When a water is designated as a Class A wild trout stream, it is among the “best of the best” of the wild trout streams in Pennsylvania.
These streams support a population of natural reproducing trout of sufficient size and abundance that support a long-term and rewarding fishery, and do not require stocking to sustain the fishery.
Removing a newly designated Class A stream from the Stocked Trout Waters (STW) program allows the PFBC to optimize stocked trout angling opportunities by establishing a new STW in a nearby water or improving existing opportunities in a nearby STW by increasing the allocation of fish stocked during the preseason and/or in-season stocking periods.
Cold Stream, Centre County
Based on the presence of a Class A wild Brown Trout population, trout stocking will be discontinued in favor of wild trout management on the 1.3-mile section of stream extending from the State Game Lands boundary downstream to the inflow of Cold Stream Dam.
Formerly, this water was stocked in both the preseason and in-season stocking periods. Fish previously stocked in this stream will now be stocked in Black Moshannon Creek and Cold Stream Dam, Centre County.
Eddy Lick Run, Centre County
A decrease in stream access has led to the removal of trout stocking from a 3.2-mile section of stream extending from the first unnamed tributary 1.4 mile upstream of Fetzer Hollow downstream to the mouth.
Formerly, this water was stocked on a preseason only basis. Fish previously stocked in this stream will now be stocked in Black Moshannon Creek, Centre County.
Dingmans Creek, Pike County
A decrease in stream access has led to the removal of trout stocking from a 1.6-mile section of stream extending from Deer Leap Falls downstream to the Dingmans Falls.
Formerly, this water was included in the Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only (DHALO) program and stocked in both the preseason and in-season stocking periods. A nearby water will be added to the DHALO program for 2023.
Middle Branch Genesee River, Potter County
Based on the presence of a Class A wild Brown Trout population, trout stocking will be discontinued in favor of wild trout management on the 5.7-mile section of stream extending from the Gazdag Road bridge downstream to the mouth.
Formerly, this water was stocked in both the preseason and in-season stocking periods. Fish previously stocked in this stream will now be stocked in Oswayo Creek, Potter County.
Neshaminy Creek, Bucks County
A consumption advisory issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has led to the removal of trout stocking from the 1.9-mile section of stream extending from the second unnamed tributary 0.25 mile upstream of Valley Road bridge downstream to the second unnamed tributary 0.53 mile downstream of Mill Road bridge and from the 1.0-mile section of stream extending from the dam above the Tyler State Park causeway downstream to the Richboro Road bridge. Formerly, this water was stocked in both the preseason and in-season stocking periods. Fish previously stocked in this stream will now be stocked in the Delaware Canal and Tohicken Creek, Bucks County.
West Branch Genesee River, Potter County
Based on the presence of a Class A wild Brown Trout population, trout stocking will be discontinued in favor of wild trout management on the 4.9-mile section of stream extending from the confluence of Rose Lake Run downstream to the mouth.
Formerly, this water was stocked in both the preseason and in-season stocking periods. Fish previously stocked in this stream will now be stocked in Oswayo Creek, Potter County.