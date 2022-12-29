Editor’s Note: As the New Year’s holiday approaches to welcome us into 2023, we take a moment to look back over some of the news stories that made headlines in the Jeffersonian Democrat in 2022. Please note that a look back at sports in 2022 will be published in the sports section next week.
p p p
JANUARY 6
The legacy began by David Leadbetter in Corsica nearly 60 years ago will continue to serve the community under new ownership.
---
Lucy Ames, Karen Allgeier and Sarah Gallagher made history with the swearing in of Gallagher at Monday’s meeting, marking the first time there has been three women on borough council.
---
The Punxsutawney Borough Council met to swear in its new members and reorganize Monday, welcoming three new members and electing a new president to fill the position vacated by Michele “Boo” Lorenzo.
---
The Brookville Hometown. Hero banners are going to be available for purchase for a second round until Feb. 25 with no exceptions, ensuring all new banners arrive in time for display and to be honored during Laurel Festival.
JANUARY 13
The Brookville Municipal Authority opened the 11 bids it received for the Main Street Waterline Replacement Project, and voted to award the bid to low bidder Terra Works, Inc.
---
DeMans Gift Shop and Newsroom is closing at the end of January, marking the end of an era for the business, but the name and legacy will live on with the continuation of DeMans Team Sports.
---
The Brookville Area School District discussed the possibility of opening the high school back up to the public for walking during the winter months during its work session Monday evening.
JANUARY 20
The Brookville School Board approved the request to raise substitute teacher rates during its voting meeting Monday night.
---
The Tri-County Area received an average of 7-10 inches of snow throughout Sunday and Monday as a result of Winter storm Izzy, according to John Banghoff, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.
---
The Jefferson County Commissioners are finishing up final touches to the downstairs of Jefferson Place, but are eager to start utilizing the new spaces for offices and meetings.
JANUARY 27
The Brookville Trail Hub held a public meeting last Thursday evening to share its goal with the public and encourage some to sign up to be part of the executive committee and later non-profit organization.
---
Chris Cochran with the Pennsylvania Environmental Council spoke during the Brookville Trail Hub meeting Thursday evening to share the economic impact that has been seen in other areas that have successfully linked trails together.
---
Scott Neal with Mission Critical Partners in Port Matilda gave an update on the county-wide broadband study being completed for the Jefferson County Commissioners during their meeting Tuesday morning, and explained how data collection will be done moving forward.
---
The Jefferson County Jail Board was warned there are problems with transporting prisoners to state facilities again, as the Department of Corrections plans a closure because of Covid-19.
FEBRUARY 3
Sandy McGuire recently retired from Jefferson County Housing Authority (JCHA) as executive director after spending 43 years at the help. She had been the executive director for Jefferson County Housing Authority since 1978, and prior she was executive director of Indiana County Housing Authority for a brief time.
---
Punxsutawney Phil was brought out of his burrow on Gobblers Knob to a crowd of nearly 10,000 people to proclaim there will be six more weeks of winter.
FEBRUARY 10
A 34-year-old Summerville man suffered fatal injuries following a reported standoff with police on Tuesday, February 8, in Summerville.
---
The Brookville Municipal Authority moved one step closer Tuesday afternoon toward completing the much-needed replacement of water lines on Main Street.
---
Hoping to offer an even bigger and better fair this year, the Jefferson County Fair Authority is busy talking to vendors and performers who will be included on the 2022 Jefferson County Fair Program.
---
The Jefferson County Commissioners discussed the possible tolling of Interstate 80, their participation in the stakeholder meeting that was held at Hickory Grove, and what it would mean for the community.
---
The Jefferson County Commissioners received updates on several area projects, such as the Love’s truck stop, the Punxsutawney Community Center, and applications related to future grant funding.
FEBRUARY 17
For someone who poured out his love and dedication for 35 years, it was time to give plenty of love and support right back to him last Friday night at the Brookville Area High School gymnasium. The Brookville Raiders basketball team celebrated “Mark Manfroni Night” at halftime of its game with Bradford.
---
Brookville’s new after-school program, Raider Time, is giving students an opportunity for academic support, social/emotional learning opportunities and wellness activities.
---
“In many ways we can see a return to normalcy” Superintendent Erich May told the Brookville Area School Board Monday night as he presented his annual student data report.
FEBRUARY 24
A group of five area individuals have been charged and jailed on multiple felony charges related to their efforts to work together to obtain and distribute controlled substances around Clarion, Clearfield and Jefferson counties.
---
Jefferson County Director of Emergency Management Tracy Zents said the county “dodged the bullet” with possible flooding over the weekend.
---
The Jefferson County Commissioners addressed a recent report from Pennsylvania Auditor General Tim Defoor’s office on an audit that was conducted on the county’s Children and Youth Services Department to better help the county improve how it protects vulnerable children.
MARCH 3
The Brookville Council was visited by Boy Scout Troop 64 on Tuesday, as they attended the council meeting to earn their communication badges, and ask if the dam would ever be open for swimming or if an alternative swimming site would be open in the future.
---
A glimpse into Brookville’s past was enjoyed by those attending the annual Bowdish Birthday Bash, held Saturday at the Jefferson County History Center.
---
An unusual stop made by the Brookville Borough Police was discussed by Chief Vince Markle and the Borough Council during its meeting Tuesday, regarding a DUI charge filed against a man driving an Amish buggy in town.
MARCH 10
The Jefferson Co. commissioners approved several resolutions related to improvement projects planned for the county 911 center including road infrastructure, enhancements to the center, and the radio system infrastructure.
The Brookville Municipal Authority’s major project for this summer, the replacement of water lines along Main Street, will not interfere with the Laurel Festival in June.
Plans are moving ahead as the Jefferson County Fair Authority prepares for the 2022 Jefferson County Fair, to be held July 17-23
MARCH 17
“This has been a very strong season for wrestling, baseball and also for swimming,” Superintendent Erich May said Monday night as he reviewed the winter sports season for the school board.
On March 20 the Brookville community will have an opportunity to bid good-bye to a veteran of three wars.
Five students from Jeff Tech told members of the Brookville Area School Board Monday night how much they are enjoying their learning opportunities at the vo-tech school.
MARCH 24
A man of valor, a friend, a comrade, a consummate gentleman and a blessing to the whole town were only a few of the words used to describe Ira Minor during a memorial service held Sunday afternoon.
The Jefferson County Veterans Affairs director gave an update on the number of cases and calls he has handled so far this year, as well as shared some changes that have been made to the conditions the VA will help with.
The Jefferson County Commissioners have entered into an agreement for professional consulting services with HRG, Inc., and the Pennsylvania Economy League to complete a Strategic Management Plan for $79,995 with a 10 percent match from the county.
Members of the Class of 2022 at Brookville Area High School will receive their diplomas Wednesday, May 25. Superintendent Erich May said the time and place for commencement ceremonies are yet to be determined. May 25 will also be the last day of school for students.
MARCH 31
New and exciting to this year’s Jefferson County Fair will be a country music concert on Wednesday, July 20. Taking center stage in front of the grandstand will be Colt Ford with special guest Dillon Carmichael.
Brookville Area Little League has been doing its best to keep the program alive for local children, but recently setbacks from COVID-19 and necessary field maintenance have depleted the funds, causing the program to reach out for funding assistance from the community at large.
Little League Baseball in Brookville began in 1950.
APRIL 7
The Brookville Borough Council presented an ordinance to enter a lease agreement with Jefferson County Historical Society for Blews Hall at the Church Street property.
A local family is teaming up with the Frosty Freeze to honor their father by offering free ice cream cones on Saturday, now called “Fran Siegel Day.”
Ken Burkett, executive director of the Jefferson County History Center, was awarded the prestigious Crabtree Award by the Society for American Archaeology for five decades of archaeological work in western Pennsylvania.
APRIL 14
Anyone interested in serving on the Brookville Area School Board will have an opportunity, with a vacancy on the board to be filled later this month.
The Jefferson County Commissioners proclaimed April Child Abuse Prevention Month during the meeting Tuesday morning, giving the floor to several speakers representing various organizations that work to protect children from abuse.
Kerith Strano-Taylor has been the director of the Jefferson County Children and Youth Services Department for about a month now, and is already optimistic about the future of the department and county.
Jefferson County Sheriff Office Chief Deputy Samuel L. Bartley is hosting a special free Easter community family event where those attending will be able to “Meet the Bunny” and watch a movie.
Concern about the types of animals to be shown at this year’s fair was discussed by the Jefferson County Fair Authority last week. Viruses may limit the types of animals allowed to be shown.
APRIL 21
The Clarion Chamber of Commerce hosted a press conference for local organizations participating in the No P3 Bridge Tolling Coalition, an organization taking a closer look at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership initiative and the legality of its implementation. Several local officials spoke.
Clinton Baker, with his dog Luna, was camped out by the pavilion of the Evangelical United Methodist Church over the weekend as a stop on their trek across the country to raise suicide awareness and prevention.
APRIL 28
Brookville Area School Board members applauded Hickory Grove students and teachers Monday night for a project recently competed to help students they have never seen.
The Jefferson County Commissioners recognized Ken Burkett, who is with the Jefferson County Historical Society and executive director of the Jefferson County History Center, for his achievements in the archaeology field and continued work to preserve local history.
Amanda Mignogna of Brockville is the newest member of the Brookville Area School Board.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration, will host a public hearing and receive public comment in-person, online and by mail on an environmental assessment prepared for the Interstate 80 North Fork bridges project in Jefferson County.
MAY 5
Several area officials and locals signed up to speak during the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation andFederal Highway Administration public hearing related to the recent Environmental Assessment prepared for the Interstate 80 North Fork bridges project in Jefferson County.
The Brookville Borough Council approved and signed the lease with the Jefferson County Historical Society for Blews Hall on Church Street, during the council’s meeting Tuesday.
Brookville Area High School students had a glimpse into the future last week when they had an opportunity to explore a variety of vocations at the high school’s annual Career Fair.
An overview of programs, old and new, being offered by Penn State Cooperation Extension was presented Monday evening at the Penn State Extension Jefferson County annual meeting.
Andrew Korman said Chronic Wasting Disease “is an incurable, always fatal brain disease” found in the cervid species. In Pennsylvania, that includes white-tailed deer and elk.
MAY 12
With the approval of a majority of parents, the Brookville schools will continue to have a two-hour early dismissal on Fridays during the 2022-2023 school year.
Pennsylvania Auditor General Josh Shapiro visited Brookville Wednesday on his way through the area leading up to next week’s primary election. Shapiro is running unopposed on the Democratic ticket for Pennsylvania governor.
After serving 22 years as a member, most recently as chairman, of the Brookville Municipal Authority, Bradley Miller has announced his retirement and resignation from the board.
Recent heavy rains in the area are causing concern for the Jefferson County Fair Authority, The parking area at the front of the fairgrounds, which is also used by youth soccer teams, has become too soggy to use.
MAY 19
There will be no increase in school taxes next year. Monday night the Brookville Area School Board by a 6-3 vote passed the proposed budget for the 2022-2023 school year with no tax increase. The budget is now on display at the administrative office for review by the public during the next 30 days.
Commencement exercises for the Brookville Area High School Class of 2022 will be held Wednesday, May 25, in the high school auditorium. Leading their classmates in the ceremony will be Calvin Doolittle, valedictorian, and Chloe Smith, salutatorian.
More than 100 vehicles, from passenger cars to 18 wheelers, filled the parking lot of Travel Center of America Monday as The People’s Convo passed through Brookville on its way to Hagerstown, MD.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Pennsylvania’s Republic primary race for U. S. Senate was still too close to call.
MAY 26
When Lance Carrier’s grandfather died, Lance found a new direction for his future. That vision has now come true, with the opening of Carrier Funeral Home in Brookville.
Jefferson and Clarion County officials provided statements regarding the recent Commonwealth Court ruling in Cumberland County that put a halt to PennDOT’s proposed plan to toll up to nine interstate bridges, including the Northfork Bridge in Jefferson County and the Canoe Creek Bridge in Clarion County.
Five years ago Barber Trucking in Brookville became involved in a project that has brought a lot of pride to the company. Barber Trucking is one of the companies escorting The Wall That Heals, as it travels across the nation.
Choosing carefully their direction in life by including God was the message given to the Brookville Area High School Class of 2022 during its Baccalaureate service Tuesday night.
JUNE 2
A Brookville man died in a vehicle crash on Interstate 80 Wednesday in a construction zone.
“I grew up in Germany,” Army veteran Frank Bartley told the audience of 60 people attending the 157th annual Memorial Day service held Monday morning in the Jefferson County Courthouse.
“After we cross this stage tonight and start a new chapter, how will our story be told?” is the question Salutatorian Chloe Smith asked her classmates during Commencement exercises at Brookville Area High School.
Grand opening events were held over the weekend at two businesses in Brookville, the newly opened Carrier Funeral Home and the recently relocated Katy’s Bulk Foods.
JUNE 9
The Brookville Borough Council discussed the ongoing truck traffic issue on Main Street during its meeting Tuesday evening, hearing some suggestions from a concerned citizen.
Eighteen-year-old Abigail Keth of Rockville will reign as queen of the 2002 Brookville Laurel Festival. Members of her court are Laura Rittenhouse of Punxsutawney, first runner-up and Miss Congeniality; and Rebekah Askey of Sigel, second runner-up.
The Jefferson County Courthouse will be closed to the public Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. for an exercise to test internal emergency plans.
Finalizing plans for the 2022 Jefferson County Fair, the fair board is looking for dependable volunteers to help with a variety of activities during the week. The fair will be held July 17-23.
JUNE 16
An emergency drill conducted by the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services caught the attention of many people passing through Brookville Friday morning, seeming realistic enough to cause passersby to stop and offer to help.
Although Brookville’s Laurel Festival was not on their itinerary, a couple traveling cross-country by bicycle was so impressed with what they saw when passing through town Friday evening, they decided to stay awhile and enjoy the festivities.
Scarves made from raw wool were recently completed by a group of women at the Heritage House in Brookville and The Foundry in Reynoldsville.
Work on Brookville’s Main Street water line replacement project has been delayed again, as a result of materials not arriving at the site.
JUNE 23
The Brookville Chamber of Commerce presented local businesses with awards last Friday during its annual awards luncheon, hosted at Pinecrest Country Club this year.
There will be no tax increase for residents of the Brookville Area School District, following action by the school board Monday night.
JUNE 30
After about 70 years of service to the community, the Summerville Ambulance Service is discontinuing as of July 1.
A Community Connections of Clearfield/Jefferson Counties representative explained the new mental health crisis support line, 988, and its implementation across Pennsylvania during the Jefferson County commissioners’ meeting Tuesday morning.
The Smith family, one of the oldest families in the United States, will hold its 400th reunion in Clarion this summer.
Plans have been finalized for the 67th annual Independence Day celebration in Corsica, sponsored by the Corsica Volunteer Fire Company. The event will be held Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4.
JULY 7
After months of controversy in the General Assembly and a preliminary injunction, the Commonwealth court of Pennsylvania has ruled against the Department of Transportation’s plan to add tolls to nine bridges across the state.
Corsica’s Main Street was packed with people watching the annual Fourth of July parade.
The Brookville Borough Council revisited the issue of the suspension bridge at the Walter Dick Memorial Park, discussing grant options for the project and the uncertain timeline caused by the Interstate 80 bridge project.
JULY 14
After months of planning, everything is ready for Sunday’s opening of the 2022 Jefferson County Fair.
Brookville’s long-awaited Main Street water line replacement is finally underway.
The Brookville Lindberg Furniture store is celebrating 25 years of business this month, having operated out of the same building Robert Lindberg built.
JULY 21
“You’ve got to be kidding!” was Jean Parker’s first reaction when she was presented the 2022 Friend of the Fair Award Monday afternoon at the Jefferson County Fair.
Cloudy skies and a thunderstorm did nothing to dampen the spirits of everyone attending the opening ceremonies of the 2022 Jefferson County Fair Sunday afternoon.
The Summerville Story Project brought a piece of history back to the town last weekend when the bobber caboose was brought to the Redbank Valley Trail Head in town.
JULY 28
The 2022 Jefferson County Fair “was hot and long, but truly a great success,” Stefany Minich, vice president of the Jefferson County Fair Authority, said Monday morning.
“Excited to be in Brookville,” Love’s Travel Stops is now open to meet the needs of travelers.
AUGUST 4
For over a year now, Brandon and Janae Wagner of Brookville have put their dream of owning a restaurant on wheels. The couple started the “Burger Daddy” food truck in September 2020.
The Brookville Area Junior Senior High School will host its 13th Bridge Camp to assist seventh-grade students in the transition to the junior senior high school next Wednesday, August 10.
Members of local emergency agencies were reportedly able to reach and detain a Punxsutawney man allegedly believed to have been planning a mass shooting at a truck stop in Brookville on July 20.
AUGUST 11
While work on Brookville’s Main Street waterline project is proceeding “rapidly and efficiently,” a delay in delivery of 12-inch pipe is changing the game plan slightly.
The Brookville Area High School Marching Band was hard at work last week during band camp, preparing for the start of the school year and the return of performances.
The Jefferson County Fair received nearly perfect marks when John Berne visited the event. Berne, from the McKean County Fair, is a director on The Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs.
AUGUST 18
With the 2022-2023 school year to open next week, the Brookville Area School District is still looking “for good people” to fill several staff vacancies.
The Brookville Area School Board had plenty of good things to say Monday night about recent activities held to benefit students in the district.
The Brookville Borough Council received an update about the many projects going on from Public Works Foreman Jonathan Rhodes on Tuesday, sharing some longer-than-anticipated timelines.
AUGUST 25
Three alumni have been selected to the 2022 Class of the Brookville Area High School Hall of Fame. The class includes the late John DeMotte, the late Charles Elliott “Andy” Hastings and Rhonda Mays.
The Pine Creek K-9 Search Unit hosted the inaugural First Responders Day at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds Sunday.
SEPTEMBER 1
A rare find was uncovered last week as Terra Works continued the water line replacement project on Main Street. Workers found several wooden water lines that were used to deliver water as a form of a main line.
The 2022-2023 school year got off to a great start last week in the Brookville Area School District, as 1,371 students returned to the classroom.
In an emotional services Tuesday afternoon, veterans and family members paid tribute to Capt. Raymond Harry “Bud” Hetrick, who gave his life in service to his country during the war. Plaques renaming the South White Street bridge as at the Cpt. Raymond Harry “Bud” Hetrick Memorial Bridge were dedicated in a ceremony held at the Heritage House.
SEPTEMBER 8
In spite of clouds and rain, ‘an amazing turnout” was held for the 51st annual homecoming celebration hosted by the Knox T0.ownship Volunteer Fire Department.
The Brookville Borough Council heard a proposal from Arthur McKinley, representing the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce, regarding signage for an official walking and biking path from the Redbank Valley Trail to other parks around the borough.
She can’t sing, dance or even talk, but she stole the hearts of her audience at the Heritage House Friday morning with her gentleness and loving nature. “She” is Junebug, a 5-year-old donkey who shares happiness and brings smiles wherever she goes.
SEPTEMBER 15
Work is continuing on Brookville’s Main Street water line project, but shortages in materials are causing plans to change.
Firefighters from Brookville and Pine Creek fire companies were on the scene at a fire which started in a garage at 210 Tunnel Hill road Friday afternoon. Firefighters were at the scene more than two hours.
The first SARA and Safety Summit held in Jefferson County brought together 110 attendees from a wide range of community organizations to learn emergency preparedness for many different types of threats in today’s world.
SEPTEMBER 22
The Brookville Area School Board applauded Jeff Tech Monday night on the recent accreditation of its adult education programs.
Superintendent Erich May welcomed high school senior Katherine “Kat” Kelly as this year’s student representative to the Brookville Area School Board.
C&O Deli on Man Street has quickly become a staple lunch stop for the town in the months since this unique dining spot first opened its doors, after much anticipation.
Seneca Resources held its 10th annual Golf For A Cure fundraiser for the American Cancer Society last weekend, raising a record $32,621 on Friday.
SEPTEMBER 29
Jefferson County officials spoke about the incoming Military Share program and the ongoing sale of hunting licenses during the commissioners meeting Tuesday.
A new cafe experience is coming to Brookville at The Calico Cafe, a cat cafe that will host a grand opening tomorrow and aims to help shelter cats find homes.
Brookville local Lu Ann Murray was recently a recipient of the 2021-22 Jefferson Cares Award for her extensive volunteer work not only in Brookville, but around the surrounding community as well.
OCTOBER 6
Enthusiasm is the word to describe a new program launched this week by the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging. Each Tuesday seniors will be able to enjoy a free lunch at Eats and Sweets restaurant in Summerville
The Brookville Area High School marching band won first place in the Autumn Leaf Parade for Class AAA marching band units on Saturday.
Borough Manager Dana Rooney presented the council with information regarding the need for ordinances in relation to cryptocurrency mining during the council meeting Tuesday evening.
OCTOBER 13
“A significant investment with a long-term benefit has gained the enthusiastic approval of the Brookville Area School Board.
The Jefferson County Veterans Affairs Director spoke to the success of the first Military Share Distribution during the county commissioners meeting held Tuesday morning.
Lucas Haight and Kendra Himes were crowned Homecoming King and Queen during a ceremony before the start of Brookville Area High School’s Homecoming game Friday against Keystone.
OCTOBER 20
Brookville Area School Board member Fred Park was presented a certificate in recognition of his 55 years service to the school district during Monday night’s meeting of the board.
The Brookville Volunteer Fire Co. showcased the improvements made to the fire hall with an open house on Saturday, welcoming the public to come see the fire hall and the new fire engine the company added in the last year.
More than 100 students from Brookville Area High School were downtown early Tuesday morning to participate in the annual Halloween window-painting contest.
OCTOBER 27
The Jefferson County Commissioners approved several resolutions during the meeting Tuesday morning, approving applications for the Community Development Block Grant Program and to raise wages of election workers in the county.
A memorial service and bench dedication was held at the Brockway American Legion Post 95 Tuesday morning to honor late Pennsylvania State Trooper Monty Mitchell.
A bride-to-be wants her father to walk her down the aisle. The only problem is, her father could be any one of three men from her mother’s past! The audience will see how 20-year-old Sophie finds her father when Brookville Area High Schol presents “Mamma Mia!” next month.
NOVEMBER 3
The Brookville Borough Council discussed the 2023 budget, as well as its future plans for the rest of the American Rescue Plan Act funds during its meeting Tuesday evening.
One-of-a-kind blankets and bears are now being made to benefit the Wounded Warriors program. The project is the work of a group of volunteers from Brookville area churches.
NOVEMBER 10
Democrats have reported emerged victorious in two pivotal Pennsylvania races, as Josh Shapiro defeated Republican Doug Mastriano to become the next governor while John Fetterman beat Dr. Mehmet Oz for a seat in the U. S. Senate, according to unofficial returns from Tuesday’s general election.
Customers of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be seeing a slight increase in their bills, beginning in February 2023.
The Jefferson County Commissioners discussed a change made to how deer licenses are distributed throughout the stated with treasurer James “Moon” VanSteenberg.
NOVEMBER 17
Jefferson County Commissioner Scott North told the veterans attending this year’s Veterans Day program at the Jefferson County Courthouse, “It doesn’t matter where you were on the team — it matters that you were on the team.”
Christmas is just around the corner and local businesses are asked to join in the Brookville Holiday Association’s annual Christmas kick-off by decorating windows and storefronts. Families are also encouraged to participate by decorating their homes.
Proud of their service to America, veterans at The Laurels gathered Friday morning to share memories during a Veterans Day program.
NOVEMBER 24
While preparing for their Thanksgiving celebration, the children who attend KidzZone at the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Brookville found a unique way to show how thankful they are for their grandparents. They invited them to a spaghetti dinner at the church.
Enthusiasm abounds as a group of volunteers is finalizing plans for the first annual Sugar and Spice Christmas celebration in Summerville.
The Jefferson County Commissioners approved placing the tentative 2023 budget on display with no tax increase for the county.
DECEMBER 1
The Brookville Holiday Association has announced the winners from this year’s decorating contest, as well as winners in the Christmas Kickoff Celebration parade held Friday evening.
Summerville is anxiously awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus, who will be making a special appearance at the community’s first annual Sugar and Spice Christmas celebration Sunday evening.
DECEMBER 8
An important investment that will benefit students, the school district and the community without any tax increase has been approved by the Brookville Area School Board.
Summerville’s first annual Sugar and Spice Christmas celebration, held Sunday evening, was an overwhelming success.
The Brookville Area School District is offering a community awareness night for a presentation on “What is going on with our kids.”
Brookville just got a whole lot tastier with a new DQ restaurant in town.
DECEMBER 15
Visitors looking at the Christmas tree in the rotunda of the state capitol just might see some ornaments that were made in the senior centers of Jefferson County.
Water and sewage rates for customers of the Brookville Municipal Authority will increase next year, following approval of the 2023 budget Tuesday afternoon.
The Jefferson County Commissioners awarded the construction contract for the Stump Creek Water System Improvement Project to C&R Directional Boring, LLC, as the lowest bidder at $2,292,865 during the meeting Tuesday morning.
DECEMBER 22
Nearly everyone has a memory of some special Christmas event in their childhood, but not all memories are about the gifts under the tree. Sometimes those memories are about family traditions or kindnesses shown by others. Several who grew up during the Depression and World War II share some of their memories.
Special Christmas services are being planned in area churches, both on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Starting with rolls of wool yarn, crafty women at The Heritage House in Brookville and They Foundry in Reynoldsville soon discovered they had created one-of-a-kind Christmas stockings.
Brookville Area High School is just like every other school, which means that students are sneaking drugs and paraphernalia into the school.
The Jefferson County Commissioners approved the 2023 budget, tax levy and appropriation resolution with the presented modifications during a meeting Tuesday.