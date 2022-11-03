BROOKVILLE — The theme for all 2023 county fairs in Pennsylvania will be “Pennsylvania Fairs — Growing the Future.”
Sam Zaffuto, president of the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs, announced the new theme Friday night at the fall meeting of Zone One fairs, held at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds with 25 of 30 fairs in western Pennsylvania represented.
The invocation was given by Toni Facchine, treasurer of the Jefferson County Fair Authority. Included was a moment of silence in memory of Jim Grant of Brockway, who served many years as secretary of the Jefferson County Fair Authority.
Elected during the business meeting were six members to serve on the Zone One executive committee. Elected were: Jeanne Miller, Albion County Fair; Shirley McIntire, Great Stoneboro Fair; David Wilcox, Warren County Fair; Joseph Irons, McKean County Fair; Jim Reed, Jefferson Township Fair; and Dan Dickey, Jamestown Community Fair.
Members were reminded of the state convention to be held January 18-21, 2023, in Hershey, and were urged to get their reservations in quickly. “If you don’t come to the convention, we don’t have a convention,” officers said.
New activities to be held at the convention were discussed and traditional activities were reviewed.
This year’s state convention will include a new feature during the dinner, “Pennsylvania Fairs on Parade.” Each fair is being asked to submit seven photos, which will be included in a video presentation to highlight each of the state’s 108 fairs. Other events will include a gift card egg hunt for the Young Professionals Initiative, an idea swap and roundtable discussions on a variety of topics.
Items pertaining to local fairs, including the monitoring of poultry and swine, were also discussed. Board members were encouraged to consider other activities, such as crowing contests, if poultry and swine cannot be shown at next year’s fairs.
Tracy Barone, fair fund administrator for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, reported on capital improvement grants, which will be distributed to the qualifying fairs by Thanksgiving. She also said priority one projects have been approved, with fairs to know their reimbursement amount at the convention.
Tom Mainzer, director of agricultural partnerships, said during “the last couple of years” he has been “working with the youth livestock auctions.” In Zone One, two fairs – Jefferson and Crawford county fairs – have participated in having meat sold at the auction donated to food banks. “We try to keep the meat as local as possible,” he said. This year in Pennsylvania 14 fairs participated in the program, with 278 animals providing 34,000 pounds of meat “to get help to neighbors in need.”
Several awards were announced during the dinner meeting.
- Sidney Elder, who has been active in the Erie County Fair since she was 10 years old, was named the Junior Fair Person of the Year. “I’ve enjoyed working with this fair and am grateful to be a part of it,” she said.
- John McMullen, who has been a director with the Indiana County Fair since 1990, was named Zone Person of the Year. McMullen was unable to attend the dinner due to health concerns, and his award was accepted by Ray Martin, president of the Indiana County Fair.
Zaffuto also announced the theme for the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show will be “Rooted in Progress.” The Farm Show will be held January 7-14, 2023, in Harrisburg.
The Jefferson County Fair Authority hosted the dinner, held at the fairgrounds Friday evening. Jefferson County will also host next year’s Zone One meetings, to be held April 21 and October 20, 2023, at the fairgrounds.