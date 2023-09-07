To help you enjoy this weekend’s Peanut Butter Festival in New Bethlehem, here are 27 facts and tips for the 27th annual event:
1. This is the 27th year for the festival, which began in September 1996 following the devastation caused by the 1996 flood. Julia Sabin, who was the local manager of the Smucker’s Peanut Butter Factory, suggested a festival to lift the community’s spirits.
2. In 2019, the Peanut Butter Festival was featured in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette as well as CBS News! The PBF marketing team is sincerely appreciative of all those news/media outlets who helped make the PBF a success.
3. Over the years, the festival has included PB filled perogies, PB filled hotdogs, PB-flavored wine, PB ice cream, PB candy, PB&J sandwiches, PB baked goods including PB pie, cake, cupcakes, pudding, cookies, brownies, etc. We’ve even had PB body soap and PB syrup for pancakes!
4. This year’s eating contest will be Pizza courtesy of Village Pizza & Subs in New Bethlehem. Rules and contest registration can be found at PBFestival.com.
5. The Peanut Butter Cookoff is a popular event and introduces some very unique treats and creative dishes — all made with peanut butter! Local grocery store, Tom’s Riverside, sponsors this event. The contest is professionally judged; details and rules at PBFestival.com.
6. The first three ducks to make it past the finish line will determine this year’s winners for the duck contest. Folks can purchase rubber ducks to float down Red Bank Creek (or Leisure Run) while enjoying the fun and excitement of the race!
7. Route 8 Band, Dancers Studio, Redbank Valley High School band, Leather & Lace Band, John Cornman Jr., and the Redbank Valley Community Band will be joining us as our stage entertainment with music, dancing, singing and more!
8. Several young ladies are vying for the Peanut Butter Festival Scholarship Queen contest this year — which is a scholarship contest sponsored by the local Smucker’s peanut butter factory and hosted by the Redbank Valley Historical Society. The queen and princess are crowned Friday night and will participate in the parade Saturday.
9. The New Bethlehem Fire Company will be hosting a Chicken Barbeque at Gumtown Park on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. Support our local volunteer firefighters!
10. The chamber’s main tent will be on the festival fair midway and includes various flavors of peanut butter for sale, courtesy of the Smucker’s peanut butter factory. The chamber tent includes a large variety of T-shirts, apparel, trinkets and collectibles for festivalgoers to purchase.
11. The 5K, Half Marathon and (Health/Fun Walk) is held on the award-winning Redbank Valley Trails and draw folks from throughout the region. This event attracts everyone from professional athletics to novice participants. This year’s race is being hosted by the Distant Fire Department and will be on Saturday, Sept. 16 starting at 8:30 a.m. at the South Bethlehem Borough Building.
12. The festival will feature an inflatable carnival for families and their children on Saturday and Sunday. Kids love the inflatable rides and parents appreciate the affordable $5 ride wristbands that are good for both days.
13. The big event on Saturday is the parade for our Peanut Butter Festival Queen and Princess! The parade features everything from local bands to decorative floats, fire trucks and even classic cars courtesy of the Knight Cruisers!
14. One of western Pennsylvania’s best country music entertainers, the Leather & Lace Band, will be entertaining the masses Friday, Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m.!
15. The headline entertainer this year is the Route 8 Band, a western PA professional band offering a mix of country, rock and blues!
16. The big event for Sunday is the Classic Car Cruise-In courtesy of the Knight Cruisers Car Club. Come see the classic cars and beautiful vehicles along Water Street in New Bethlehem.
17. We can’t forget about the Tractor Show on Sunday afternoon. Tractors of all shapes and sizes will be available for people to admire. The kids and big kids love their farm toys!
18. The popular Cute-as-a-Peanut Contest is back where babies/toddlers compete in a photo contest for the cutest peanut! Vote for your favorite peanut. Registration forms available at PBFestival.com
19. We’re excited to bring back the Community Church Service this year hosted by the Cornerstone Church of God. Worship service will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 on the stage in Gumtown Park.
20. Support the Redbank Valley Historical Society’s “Toys of the Past” Show on Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 a.m. at 301 Broad Street, New Bethlehem in the old Northwest Bank Building.
21. Back by popular demand is the Jeep Invasion on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. where Jeeps of all shapes and sizes will be available for people to admire. Bring the family to check out these amazing and unique vehicles!
22. This year features a record number of crafters and food vendors which will be available all three days of the festival! Peanut butter everything, along with classic festival food, pizza, ice cream and so much more!
23. The Inn at New Bethlehem Town Center, the Brickhouse Bed & Breakfast and Mahoning Apartments are several fantastic places to stay in the New Bethlehem area if you are coming to the festival. More places to stay can be found on our website: PBFestival.com.
24. Smucker’s is providing this year’s Peanut Butter, as they always do, in all major flavors which will be available in limited quantities. First come, first served in the Chamber Tent!
25. This year’s fireworks will be bigger and better than ever! Due to the rainout of the Freedom Festival fireworks, we have even more fireworks for the Peanut Butter Festival!
26. Be sure to Like and Share the Peanut Butter Festival on Facebook at Facebook.com/PeanutButterFestival or visit our website PBFestival.com for registration forms, flyers and event info.
27. The festival is brought to you each year through the work and coordination of dozens of volunteers. If you see folks manning the chamber tent, emptying garbage cans, organizing the parade units, etc. be sure to thank them for all their hard work to make the Peanut Butter Festival a success. We’re always looking for more volunteers!