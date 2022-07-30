BROOKVILLE — “They learn what it takes to get that pork chop or steak on the table,” Amanda Kanouff, 4-H youth educator said as she talked about 4-Hers raising animals for a true farm to table experience.
“They are learning where their food comes from and there is a lot more to it than they probably thought when they came in,” she said. “Most of the buyers are local, so it is going back into our local economy” as the buyers “support our local farmers.”
Selling animals at the 2022 Jefferson County Fair were more than 30 members of county 4-H clubs and Future Farmers of America (FFA) in Brockway. Among those were John Park, who was experiencing his first sale, and Hays Cooper, who has been raising animals for food for 10 years.
John, who will be a third-grader at Hickory Grove Elementary School in Brookville, is a member of the Renegade Riders 4-H Club. This year he showed two sheep and two pigs, which were sold in the annual livestock sale, and a dairy heifer, which was not for sale.
He got his animals early this year and was excited, because “this year I can actually sell them,” he said. Until this year he was only able to show his animals because of his age.
John said daily chores in preparing his animals for the sale included feeding and walking them, and keeping track of their food. “It wasn’t really that hard,” he said. Keeping the records is an important part of their project, since all the animals have to meet weight limits to be sold.
One of the lessons he learned in raising his animals for sale is “that a lot of the hams get bigger because it is all based on genetics rather than food.”
Aware that his sheep and pigs were being sold as market animals he told his mother that if they didn’t sell, “We can’t eat them.”
Hays sold animals possibly for the last time as a member of the Livestock Unlimited 4-H Club, because he graduated from DuBois Central Catholic and will be attending Mercyhurst College. He plans to major in archaeology because he likes history and finding “out about things and I want to be there when they are found out.”
This year he sold four pigs, and has learned that raising the animals for market “is a strange balance you’ve got to have. When I was younger I got attached to the animals.” Now he is able to look at them as livestock.
Hays said besides caring for the animals, he has “learned a lot of lifeskills. It was really an all-around course in how to live.”
One of the lessons is the costs involved in raising the animals. “When you start in 4-H it is definitely harder to make a profit,” he said. But now he has reached a level where “most of the time I do profit” from the sale.
Kanouff said she has known Hays “for five years now and I’ve watched him develop those lifeskills, and our little guys like John are just starting. I adore my kids; they make me very proud.”
Hays said raising his animals for market has been “a rewarding experience.” John said he will raise animals again next year because this year “my grandpa has been looking down at everything I’ve done to help my animals.”