ALCOLA – Youth in the 4-H program have been awarded prizes for their horses and ponies.

Premiums for this event start at $10 for first, $7 for second, $6 for third, $5 for fourth and $4 for fifth.

SENIOR ENGLISH GROOMING & SHOWMANSHIP: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.

SENIOR WESTERN GROOMING & SHOWMANSHIP: 1 — Regina Snyder of Corsica; 2 — Becca Wagner of Tionesta.

INTERMEDIATE WESTERN GROOMING & SHOWMANSHIP: 1 — Bella Wheeler of Knox; 2 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville; 3 — Iris Reitz of Fairmount City; 4 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 5 — Charli Ames of Shippenville.

JUNIOR WESTERN GROOMING & SHOWMANSHIP: 1 — Soraya Manno of Brookville; 2 — Cammie Monrean of Fairmount City; 3 — Kendra Smith of Sligo; 4 — Sadie Daniels of Fairmount City; 5 — Mareah Heller of Knox.

OPEN TRAIL HORSES, SENIOR RIDER: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.

OPEN TRAIL HORSES, JUNIOR RIDER: 1 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville.

OPEN TRAIL PONIES (14.2 HANDS & UNDER): 1 — Bella Wheeler of Knox; 2 — Soraya Manno of Brookville; 3 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville.

BEGINNER TRAIL: 1 — Mareah Heller of Knox; 2 — Mya Monrean.

MINIATURE HORSE IN HAND TRAIL, SENIOR: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.

WESTERN HORSEMANSHIP, INTERMEDIATE: 1 — Bella Wheeler of Knox; 2 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville.

WESTERN HORSEMANSHIP, JUNIOR: 1 — Taylor Say of Emlenton; 2 — Soraya Manno of Brookville; 3 — Amelia Nellis of Knox.

BEGINNER WESTERN HORSEMANSHIP: 1 — Mareah Heller of Knox; 2 — Mya Monrean of Fairmount City.

BEGINNER WESTERN PLEASURE: 1 — Mareah Heller of Knox; 2 — Mya Monrean of Fairmount City.

WESTERN PLEASURE HORSE, JUNIOR RIDER: 1 — Soraya Manno of Brookville; 2 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville; 3 — Amelia Nellis of Knox.

WESTERN PLEASURE PONIES (13 HANDS & UNDER): 1 — Taylor Say of Emlenton; 2 — Bella Wheeler of Knox; 3 — Soraya Manno of Brookville.

RANCH HORSE PLEASURE: 1 — Taylor Say of Emlenton; 2 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville; 3 — Bella Wheeler of Knox.

RANCH RIDING, JR: 1 — Soraya Manno of Brookville; 2 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville; 3 — Bella Wheeler of Knox.

NOVICE REINING: 1 — Soraya Manno of Brookville.

POLE BENDING PONIES, JUNIOR RIDER (14.2 HANDS & UNDER): 1 — Charli Ames of Shippenville; 2 — Iris Reitz of Fairmount City; 3 — Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem.

POLE BENDING HORSES, SENIOR RIDER: 1 — Becca Wagner of Tionesta.

POLE BENDING HORSES, JUNIOR RIDER: 1 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2 — Sadie Daniels of Fairmount City.

BARREL RACE PONIES, JUNIOR RIDER (14.2 HANDS & UNDER): 1 — Iris Reitz of Fairmount City; 2 — Charli Ames of Shippenville; 3 — Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem.

BARREL RACE HORSES, SENIOR RIDER: 1 — Becca Wagner of Tionesta; 2 — Regina Snyder of Corsica.

BARREL RACE HORSES, JUNIOR RIDER: 1 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2 — Sadie Daniels of Fairmount City; 3 — Kendra Smith of Sligo.

RAISED BOX KEYHOLE PONIES, JUNIOR RIDER (14.2 HANDS & UNDER): 1 — Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem; 2 — Charli Ames of Shippenville; 3 — Iris Reitz of Fairmount City.

RAISED BOX KEYHOLE HORSES, SENIOR RIDER: 1 — Becca Wagner of Tionesta; 2 — Regina Snyder of Corsica.

RAISED BOX KEYHOLE HORSES, JUNIOR RIDER: 1 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2 — Kendra Smith of Sligo; 3 — Sadie Daniels of Fairmount City.

CUTBACK PONIES, JUNIOR RIDER (14.2 HANDS & UNDER): 1 — Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem.

CUTBACK HORSES, SENIOR RIDER: 1 — Becca Wagner of Tionesta.

CUTBACK HORSES, JUNIOR RIDER: 1 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2 — Sadie Daniels of Fairmount City.

HUNTER SEAT EQUITATION ON THE FLAT, SENIOR DIVISION: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.

BREED TYPE HUNTER UNDER SADDLE HORSES, SENIOR RIDER: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.

HUNTER HACK HORSES: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.

LOW WORKING HUNTER HORSES: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.

LOW EQUITATION OVER FENCES, SENIOR RIDER: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.

MINIATURE HORSE DRIVING, SENIOR DRIVER: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.

