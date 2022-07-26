ALCOLA – Youth in the 4-H program have been awarded prizes for their horses and ponies.
Premiums for this event start at $10 for first, $7 for second, $6 for third, $5 for fourth and $4 for fifth.
SENIOR ENGLISH GROOMING & SHOWMANSHIP: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.
SENIOR WESTERN GROOMING & SHOWMANSHIP: 1 — Regina Snyder of Corsica; 2 — Becca Wagner of Tionesta.
INTERMEDIATE WESTERN GROOMING & SHOWMANSHIP: 1 — Bella Wheeler of Knox; 2 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville; 3 — Iris Reitz of Fairmount City; 4 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 5 — Charli Ames of Shippenville.
JUNIOR WESTERN GROOMING & SHOWMANSHIP: 1 — Soraya Manno of Brookville; 2 — Cammie Monrean of Fairmount City; 3 — Kendra Smith of Sligo; 4 — Sadie Daniels of Fairmount City; 5 — Mareah Heller of Knox.
OPEN TRAIL HORSES, SENIOR RIDER: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.
OPEN TRAIL HORSES, JUNIOR RIDER: 1 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville.
OPEN TRAIL PONIES (14.2 HANDS & UNDER): 1 — Bella Wheeler of Knox; 2 — Soraya Manno of Brookville; 3 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville.
BEGINNER TRAIL: 1 — Mareah Heller of Knox; 2 — Mya Monrean.
MINIATURE HORSE IN HAND TRAIL, SENIOR: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.
WESTERN HORSEMANSHIP, INTERMEDIATE: 1 — Bella Wheeler of Knox; 2 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville.
WESTERN HORSEMANSHIP, JUNIOR: 1 — Taylor Say of Emlenton; 2 — Soraya Manno of Brookville; 3 — Amelia Nellis of Knox.
BEGINNER WESTERN HORSEMANSHIP: 1 — Mareah Heller of Knox; 2 — Mya Monrean of Fairmount City.
BEGINNER WESTERN PLEASURE: 1 — Mareah Heller of Knox; 2 — Mya Monrean of Fairmount City.
WESTERN PLEASURE HORSE, JUNIOR RIDER: 1 — Soraya Manno of Brookville; 2 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville; 3 — Amelia Nellis of Knox.
WESTERN PLEASURE PONIES (13 HANDS & UNDER): 1 — Taylor Say of Emlenton; 2 — Bella Wheeler of Knox; 3 — Soraya Manno of Brookville.
RANCH HORSE PLEASURE: 1 — Taylor Say of Emlenton; 2 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville; 3 — Bella Wheeler of Knox.
RANCH RIDING, JR: 1 — Soraya Manno of Brookville; 2 — Taylor Cloak of Shippenville; 3 — Bella Wheeler of Knox.
NOVICE REINING: 1 — Soraya Manno of Brookville.
POLE BENDING PONIES, JUNIOR RIDER (14.2 HANDS & UNDER): 1 — Charli Ames of Shippenville; 2 — Iris Reitz of Fairmount City; 3 — Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem.
POLE BENDING HORSES, SENIOR RIDER: 1 — Becca Wagner of Tionesta.
POLE BENDING HORSES, JUNIOR RIDER: 1 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2 — Sadie Daniels of Fairmount City.
BARREL RACE PONIES, JUNIOR RIDER (14.2 HANDS & UNDER): 1 — Iris Reitz of Fairmount City; 2 — Charli Ames of Shippenville; 3 — Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem.
BARREL RACE HORSES, SENIOR RIDER: 1 — Becca Wagner of Tionesta; 2 — Regina Snyder of Corsica.
BARREL RACE HORSES, JUNIOR RIDER: 1 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2 — Sadie Daniels of Fairmount City; 3 — Kendra Smith of Sligo.
RAISED BOX KEYHOLE PONIES, JUNIOR RIDER (14.2 HANDS & UNDER): 1 — Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem; 2 — Charli Ames of Shippenville; 3 — Iris Reitz of Fairmount City.
RAISED BOX KEYHOLE HORSES, SENIOR RIDER: 1 — Becca Wagner of Tionesta; 2 — Regina Snyder of Corsica.
RAISED BOX KEYHOLE HORSES, JUNIOR RIDER: 1 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2 — Kendra Smith of Sligo; 3 — Sadie Daniels of Fairmount City.
CUTBACK PONIES, JUNIOR RIDER (14.2 HANDS & UNDER): 1 — Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem.
CUTBACK HORSES, SENIOR RIDER: 1 — Becca Wagner of Tionesta.
CUTBACK HORSES, JUNIOR RIDER: 1 — Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg; 2 — Sadie Daniels of Fairmount City.
HUNTER SEAT EQUITATION ON THE FLAT, SENIOR DIVISION: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.
BREED TYPE HUNTER UNDER SADDLE HORSES, SENIOR RIDER: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.
HUNTER HACK HORSES: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.
LOW WORKING HUNTER HORSES: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.
LOW EQUITATION OVER FENCES, SENIOR RIDER: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.
MINIATURE HORSE DRIVING, SENIOR DRIVER: 1 — Sarah Cotton of Knox.