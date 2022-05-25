The Military banners where hung on the streets of Rimersburg on May 19.
I want to thank all the volunteers who came out to help the banners go up in record time. Thank you to the families who continue to make the project possible.
Anyone interested in a new banner, or if you want to replace a worn banner, you can to do so by contacting Rosalie Bliss at Rimersburg Hometown Heroes, P.O. Box 609, Rimersburg, PA 16248. You have until April 1, 2023.
Take a drive and enjoy the banners around many of Clarion County’s communities.
It’s a beautiful sight.
ROSALIE BLISS
Rimersburg