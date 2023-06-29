Nearly 40 years ago country singer Lee Greenwood wrote a song that instantly became a hit with most Americans, who would sing along with his words, “I’m proud to be an American . . . God bless the U.S.A.”
Next week there will be parades, picnics and fireworks as the United States celebrates its 247th birthday. I’m sure we will hear Greenwood’s song again, but how many Americans will be singing along — and meaning the words they are saying?
I will.
I am proud to be an American, because of the ideals on which this nation was founded. Lots of phrases spoken or written by our forefathers come back to mind: “All men are created equal.” “Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” “We, the people.” “One nation, under God.” And I am sure there are lots more that we could mention.
As Americans we have been given countless opportunities to show the rest of the world what being free really means. Sadly, some of those opportunities were and are still being used for selfish gain, rather than for the strengthening of our country.
There are still many opportunities out there and there is still a hope that one day the United States of America will return to a leadership role in the world. Hearing some of the graduation speeches given by our local students this year, there is definitely hope for tomorrow. Perhaps some of those young men and women will be the ones who step up and somehow remind all Americans that the ideals of our forefathers were not meant to separate or divide, or to force their personal beliefs on everyone. Instead, they had found the answers that worked in their personal lives, and wanted to share that recipe for success, if you will, with future generations to come. Our founding fathers had a vision. That vision was not to make this soon-to-be-great nation the Separated States of America, but to create the bonds that would make us the United States of America.
Am I proud to be an American? Yes, I am.
Do I want God to bless us? Absolutely. Without His blessings, we are nothing and have no hope for the future. But those blessings will come only when we listen to His word.
Next week, when we hear Lee Greenwood’s voice coming across the airwaves singing his beautiful song, will we join in, proud to be an American, remembering those who gave so much to keep me free, and asking God to bless the U.S.A.? I will.
Thought for the week — Happy Birthday, United States of America.