This Sunday is recognized as National Friendship Day.
During the past couple years, when the world around us seems to be spinning out of control, having a real friend has definitely been a blessing.
These past few weeks I’ve been thinking a lot about some of the people I consider to be my friends, and have come to the realization that there are many types of friends.
• Acquaintances — These are the friends who are really just casual acquaintances for any number of reasons. You might say “hi” or “how are you” when you meet on the street or in the grocery store, but that is about as far the relationship goes.
• Convenience friends — These are the friends that you hear from only when they want or need something from you. The rest of the time you are non-existent in their world.
• Casual friends — These are the friends who say they are there for you. If you need something — anything — feel free to call them, but most likely they won’t be calling you.
• Real friends — Real friends include you in their lives often, not just when they need something, when it is convenient or when they think of it. They are the friends who call, text or email for no particular reason, just to let you know they haven’t dropped off the face of the earth, to let you know they are thinking of you, maybe for no reason other than the friendship you share. They are the friends who always seem to have time to answer your calls and messages.
• Best friends — Someone once said that best friends are the people you can do anything and nothing with and still have the best time. Best friends are the ones who help you make the memories that will last a lifetime. While every friendship can be a blessing, if we have one or more “best” friends in our life, we truly are blessed.
There are still a couple days until National Friendship Day. That is enough time to think of a way to contact that friend (or friends) who have been there to be the Aaron and Hur you needed when the battle was raging and your arms became weak, the friends who laughed with you and cried with you, the friends who pray with and for you. Most of all, don’t forget to include the best friend you will ever have in your day — his name is Jesus.
Thought for the week — A true friend is someone who sees the pain in your eyes while everyone else believes the smile on your face.