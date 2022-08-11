I get aggravated when I hear someone refer to a creature as “just a dumb animal.” Many times I think animals (and that includes birds, reptiles, fish, etc.) have a lot more common sense and admirable qualities than we humans do.
We can certainly learn a lot of practical lessons and also be entertained while watching animals.
A few weeks ago I was driving down a nearby country road and could see movement a few hundred yards again. I slowed down, because I thought it was the families of geese I had seen recently. But as I got closer and slowed down to watch, I realized the birds on the road were actually turkeys.
In the flock were mamas (maybe some daddies) and lots of little turkeys. To me, every one of those little birds looked identical, and so did the mamas. And they weren’t making any sounds, to distinguish their voices. So how in the world did each mama turkey know which babies belonged to her, and how did those young turkeys know which hen was their mama? I was fascinated, because I could see no distinguishing marks, and yet each family in that flock knew where they belonged.
Near our house is a big old tree that has no leaves, but lots of little branches. Quite often, as the sun is starting to set, a big owl finds its favorite spot in that tree, where it appears to enjoy watching the neighborhood.
What amazes me is that owl chooses what looks to be a small, very thin branch right at the top of the tree, where it sits for hours at a time. The branch doesn’t look strong enough to hold an apple, let alone a big bird. But it does. And that owl just sits there patiently, watching for whatever it is that owls like to watch for.
A couple weeks ago a gentleman came in to the office and asked if I had seen the eagle resting in the tree on our end of town. I said I had not, and he showed me where it was — watching over the east end of town. Sometimes it turns and watches toward the west.
Later another gentleman came in and said it was not an eagle, but an osprey. Since it wasn’t a robin, cardinal or blue jay, I wasn’t sure. But I discovered that I can see it resting, again on a tiny branch high in the tree, if I look out the window while sitting at my desk.
None of those birds have a college degree. Their homes aren’t filled with modern electronic gadgets and conveniences and they don’t have closets filled with designer fashions. And I doubt if one of them has a cell phone or a credit card. They don’t have 40-hour work weeks and they don’t worry about today’s price of gasoline or hamburger. But apparently they have everything they need and want in life.
As long as I have a little food and water in their dishes, and cuddle them when they want cuddled, my kittens are happy little campers that run and jump and play with an energy I might have had many years ago.
They don’t ask for much, but are content with what they have.
Patience, being happy with what we have, taking time to rest and just look at all the blessings surrounding us, sticking together when others wonder how and why — lessons that are so easily taught by animals and so difficult for us as humans to learn. Perhaps it is their simple lifestyle that keeps them happy.
Thought for the week — When was the last time you stopped to smell the flowers?