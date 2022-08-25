This week most of the area schools are opening for the 2022-2023 school year. For everyone involved, the new school year is a new beginning.
For students, the school year is a new beginning as they begin a new chapter in their lives. Many will be attending classes in a new building, as they have advanced to a higher level in their education. Some of their classmates will be new and many, if not all, of their teachers will be new. Without a doubt they will have new experiences that will help them later in life. They may even make new friendships that will last a lifetime.
For teachers, a classroom full of new faces will bring a new responsibility, and at the same time, a new privilege to teach. Not only will the students be hearing the lessons that are being taught, they will be seeing their teachers as examples. It doesn’t matter how old we get, we can still remember many, if not all, of the teachers who helped shape our lives. I was blessed with some outstanding teachers who more than made up for the not-quite-so-good teachers. Regardless of the reason they were standing at the blackboard, I learned from each one of them.
Just as students and teachers are beginning a new school year, each one of us is given a new beginning every morning that we awaken. An old saying reminds us, “Each day is God’s gift to you. What you do with it is your gift to Him.”
Do we really see each day, even the ones when we can barely drag ourselves out of the bed, as a gift from God? Sadly, we probably don’t, until that gift is taken from someone we love, as they step into that new beginning we call eternity. Then we realize, at least for a few moments, how precious those new mornings really are.
But each new beginning, every day that we are given life, gives us an opportunity to touch someone’s life. I have a friend who has been battling liver failure for over a year now. She desperately needs a transplant, but her doctors have said she is too weak to survive the surgery. When someone even touches her skin, she cries out in pain. But through it all she has not lost her bubbly spirit, her faith in God. As she goes back and forth from nursing home to hospital, she is touching countless lives, the lives of people who can’t seem to understand how she can be so happy while in such pain.
Like Sister Connie, each new beginning gives us opportunities to touch the lives of those around us. While we may not even realize it, we are touching those lives and we will be remembered for how we touched those lives, whether to help or to hinder, to encourage or discourage.
During this new school year, students will make mistakes and yes, even the teachers will make mistakes. We all make mistakes, but most mistakes can be corrected and overcome. The important thing to remember is that we have been given a new beginning, a new opportunity to be a gift to someone. Today.
Thought for the week — The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary. (Vidal Sassoon)