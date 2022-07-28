After 53 weeks of planning and working, followed by more planning and working by countless volunteers, the 2022 Jefferson County Fair has come to a close, with memories that will never be forgotten.
But the work didn’t end the day the gates opened for the fair to begin. In some ways the hard work was only beginning as people started making memories. Most memories will be good, some not so good.
Sunday afternoon, Pastor Brad Lockwood reminded everyone that by working together we can make great things happen. He called it community, but really what it boils down to is being part of a team, helping each other and not seeking glory and praise for self. Teamwork makes great things happen; we saw that last week at the fair.
A short time later twelve girls took center stage, hoping to win a crown and become fair royalty for the coming year. Ranging in age from 6 to 19, the girls had a wide range of experience in standing before an audience and doing what was required in their competition. Each one gave their best and all drew the applause of the audience. When the crowns were awarded, obviously the winners were very happy while some of those not winning a crown were disappointed. Sadly to say, some of those young girls acted more maturely in losing than did their older family members in the audience. But simply for having the courage to try, in my book each of those young ladies walked off the stage as a winner.
Monday afternoon we had the pleasure of seeing 92-year-young Jean Parker receive this year’s Friend of the Fair award. Anyone who has been greeted by Jean, whether on the fairgrounds or downtown or in a store or wherever, knows that her kindness isn’t superficial; it comes from deep within her heart. Does she take the credit? Nope. When told why she was receiving the award, she said, “It’s only by the grace of God.”
There is no way to describe the laughter and enjoyment that people had Wednesday evening when the world-famous Punxsy Phil arrived at the fairgrounds. Anyone who saw him nibbling on a groundhog cookie will never forget that moment. Young and old alike were willing to risk having their fingers chomped for a moment to pet Phil, but his handlers wisely protected everyone with a gentle but firm “no.” Phil had a great time, too, and said he wants to come back to the fair next year.
The giggles of children as they fed Delilah, the camel, and the other animals in the petting zoo are something that can’t be matched.
For me, a highlight of the fair came on Friday night. Cowboy Andy Rotz ended his amazing show with a tribute to our veterans. A short time later, when the All American Rodeo opened, the program was also opened with a tribute to our veterans and first responders, followed by prayer. I don’t know that I ever remember a non-church event at the fair — or any other public gathering, for that matter — being opened with prayer.
Throughout the week dozens of people had the chance to meet and talk with an incredible lady, Jean Parker, as she continues to honor her husband of 34 years and one month, the late E. M. “Jack” Parker, at Parker Prayer Place on the fairgrounds.
Many, many more good memories were made at the fair, as friends and family members enjoyed their favorite activities and laughed together. As one fair board member said, “It is great just to see the smiling faces.”
Yes, there were a few bad memories that might linger, like people trying to use one pass for multiple friends and family members, folks trying to sneak into the country concerts without paying and little things like that. Hopefully those events will be forgotten as more and more smiles are remembered.
Going back to Pastor Lockwood’s message, all who heard it were reminded that we have God-given gifts that might possibly be used to make the 2023 Jefferson County Fair even bigger and better than this year. Even the smallest offer of help can be a big gift — why not talk to a fair board member now and ask how you can help in the coming year? The rewards just might be more than you can imagine.
Hope to see you at the 2023 fair!