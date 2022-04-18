PITTSBURGH — During one of the first days of spring training, manager Derek Shelton pulled the Pirates pitching staff together and delivered a message. Things will be different, Shelton explained. Roles may change. It probably won’t look like what other teams are doing. The new way of handling pitchers may also require professional sacrifice.
At the same time, Shelton emphasized to those gathered inside a conference room at LECOM Park the Pirates’ organizational belief that this new philosophy will work. By deploying pitchers based more on matchups and trying to play to individual strengths, the Pirates are essentially trying to game the system — or at minimum, level the playing field some.
“It was a very transparent conversation,” Shelton said. “We basically said, ‘This is the way we’re going to do it. This is why we’re going to do it. This is how we feel that we’re going to put you in a position to be successful. And, we’re going to go with it. If you have any questions, please ask.’ “
Just one question for Shelton, general manager Ben Cherington and the Pirates’ new pitching plans at this point: Is this repeatable over a 162-game season? Because at least so far, it seems the Pirates have found some improvement over a pitching staff that was among MLB’s worst last season.
The Pirates’ team ERA still isn’t great — it’s 4.67 after Sunday, which ranks 25th — but it’s significantly more palatable than their second-worst mark (5.53) from last year.
“I’ve been very pleased with it,” Shelton said. “We’re doing something different, something we’ve put a lot of time and effort into and something we think is going to work.”
What the Pirates are doing also makes sense from a future-focused perspective. Young pitchers such as Roansy Contreras and Miguel Yajure are being used conservatively while the Pirates are not yet built to truly compete. Spreading the work is also a byproduct of a shortened spring training and wanting to keep players healthy.
“Shelty and Ben have done a really nice job of configuring the bullpen, especially with the two extra roster spots and a shortened spring training so starters don’t have to overexert themselves,” Bryse Wilson said. “It’s working. The relievers who have come in have thrown really well.”
Wilson isn’t wrong. While the starters’ ERA this season is 6.63, second-highest in MLB, Pirates relievers have countered with a mark of just 2.98 (10th lowest).
Wil Crowe, one of the former starters most affected by the shift in pitcher usage, worked three scoreless innings Wednesday to notch his first professional save and has opened the season with 9 2/3 scoreless innings over four appearances. Opposing hitters are batting just .100 against Crowe.
“Everything’s going to be fluid throughout the year,” Crowe said. “So me learning different things, reading my body and how I feel is going to be an adjustment for me instead of every fifth day. I’m in a good routine right now. It might change a little here and there, but for the most part, I know what I’ve got to do to be ready.”
Dillon Peters, meanwhile, had two of the Pirates’ four wins entering Sunday and hasn’t allowed a hit in four innings. A starter in 2021, Peters has shifted to long relief and earlier last week backed up starter Zach Thompson, the Pirates electing to follow a 6-foot-7 righty flinging cutters with a 5-foot-11 lefty whose best pitch is a changeup.
The transition was intentional, Shelton explained, and it embodied another part of the Pirates’ new strategy, one where they’re trying to deceive hitters and prevent them from getting comfortable by changing personnel and offering contrasting styles.
Lefty to righty or vice-versa. Over the top to three-quarters arm slot. Spin stuff to drop. Four-seamers up followed by two-seamers down and away. The goal is to mess with hitters’ eyes and throw off their timing.
“One of the things that’s interesting with this, you watch spring training games and find how guys try to get in grooves with at-bats, and they don’t because they’re seeing different people,” Shelton said. “I think a lot of people who have studied how you deploy pitchers, that comes into play. It’s challenging if you don’t see that guy a second or third time.”
By keeping starts short and also stashing several former starters in the bullpen, the Pirates are playing the numbers when it comes to what Shelton is talking about — hitters facing a pitcher a second and third time in a game.
Prior to Sunday, MLB hitters had a .697 OPS when facing a starting pitcher once, but that number jumped to .701 and .860 the second and third times through the order. The Pirates enjoyed a similar breakdown last season, with opposing hitters producing an .802 OPS the first time through, followed by marks of .826 and .902.
These numbers often take a number of plate appearances to stabilize, which is why it’s probably more instructive to lean on how Jose Quintana (.694/.701/.778) had fared throughout his career (again, before Sunday) compared to, say, Thompson, who has a .454 OPS against the third time through but in just 32 plate appearances.
The different way of doing things isn’t perfect. Pitchers are creatures of habit, would prefer to throw every fifth day and really don’t like being taken out of games. At the same time, the Pirates are trying to win with the personnel they have. So, it’s a balancing act.
One Shelton said has been made better by conversations like the one that occurred in March, when Shelton and his staff made clear how pitching decisions would be made.
“We have been very clear with everything we’re doing,” Shelton said. “I think that’s kind of at the heart of being player-centered.”
The new approach to pitching isn’t just a major league thing, either. Starts in the minors have been shorter, and the Pirates are also having prospects pitch out of the bullpen for multiple innings at a time.
As prospects develop, Shelton said he hopes pitchers pitcher their way out of this situation, for Quinn Priester or Mike Burrows to earn that third time through a longer leash from the manager, similar to how Shelton has treated Tyler Anderson (2021) or Quintana (2022).
“We hope guys break that mold,” Shelton said. “If you run your pitching like this and wind up with a guy who’s a No. 1 or 2, that’s great. But you can’t guarantee that. Look around the league. There’s not a lot of them left.”
Certainly not on the Pirates, though it doesn’t mean they’re automatically screwed.
“One of the things that we’ve told them is to attack and not worry about the total inning number; just get outs,” Shelton said. “Our group has done a nice job of embracing that so far.”