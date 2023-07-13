A Day Awaits is a Christian alternative rock band intent on creating music for broken people of all walks of life.
A Day Awaits will perform on the community stage at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20.
Drawing from a diverse set of musical influences, the band speaks fresh hope into harsh realities.
They have shared the stage with Newsboys, I Am They, Rend Collective, Matthew West and more.
A Day Awaits recently released three singles, “Soar,” “Take Me with You” and “We Hear You,” which can be found on all digital platforms. The songs are a part of their most recent project, Adventure. “These new songs recognize the authentic journey we take as seekers of hope and assurance, highlighting not just the mountaintops but also learning to find joy even in the valleys,” the band said.