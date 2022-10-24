You can see an awful lot of new things when you’re taking a walk with a small critter, be it human or canine. My grandsons are wisely holding off on reproducing at present, and so my current experience is with a small black Lab puppy.
For all the folks in the area used to seeing my brother, Glenn, with his big black dog in South Bethlehem, this is his Kali. The original Kallie sadly passed away in late summer. Their pairing made them local celebrities and it’s likely that this sweet younger girl will enjoy the same status.
I do my part by stopping by their house every afternoon to take the puppy out for an adventure. This past Friday came with a bonus when I spotted two pheasants strolling across the side road near the Pacific Pride station. Theoretically, this is the beginning of Kohlersburg Road which ends in Distant.
Kali was uninterested in the birds because, well, there is so much to see when you’re 10 weeks old and stand a few inches from the ground. But I was kind of shocked to see two full-grown pheasants in that corner of town.
I shouldn’t be, because the underbrush is getting pretty thick near the former Fox, and then Case, fuel distributorship. The once-sandy and almost park-like creek bank stands full of weeds, wildflowers and bushes, crisscrossed by intriguing small trails.
There are at least three deer living in there, along with a few groundhogs. Why not a couple pheasants?
While I was pondering their presence, a lady came up the road, driving slowly behind the birds who seemed singularly unimpressed by a motorized vehicle.
“Hey! I’m walking here!”
I shrugged it off until a day later when the truth came out. They were escapees from the pheasant farm in Distant. Apparently last week’s freakish early snow accumulated on the netting over a large pen, pulling it down, and many birds took it on the lam.
The word on the street had them moving toward Seminole and Porterville. There may be sightings in Oak Ridge. To date, mine is the only report from South Side.
Nobody mentioned seeing any gaudy hitchhikers along Route 28/66, so my theory is that they flew over Beautiful Lookout in search of suitable habitat. It is a surprisingly short distance from the game farm as the pheasant flies.
But what is a piece of local lore for the history books is creating a bit of a headache for the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Those erstwhile jail birds had been earmarked for release in 12 other counties.
My question is, just how do you go about rounding up a bazillion pheasants that don’t want to be caught? I wrote an article about the game farm a few years ago, and my tour guide mentioned sustaining wounds from their sharp leg spurs during a normal year.
Welp, it’s 2022, y’all. “Normal” has become rather quaint.
My guess is that the pheasant harvest should be really good in Northern Armstrong County this fall. A pheasant stamp might be a useful addition to a hunting license. Just sayin’.
To that end, a few of us morally bankrupt types started cracking jokes about impromptu barbecues. There was something about somebody bringing a grill and someone else bringing the potato salad.
I’ve never cooked a pheasant myself, and I’ll admit to idly searching for game bird recipes the other night. The times are so strange that an errant pheasant might fly into the side of my house.
Waste not, want not.
I will now write a disclaimer so that I don’t fall, err, afowl of state game laws. The aforementioned musings are meant jokingly. I don’t need to see a game officer on my front porch.
I am also carefully proofreading this week’s column. I need to upgrade the memory in my laptop and the keyboard sometimes lags a letter or two behind.
Nobody needs to sprain his brain pondering the possibility of peasants lurking in the undergrowth, let alone errant references to peasant-hunting season. That’s sooooo medieval.
My weekly chaos, mayhem and confusion now done, it’s time to think about where Kali and I will go this afternoon. I saw a great blue heron flying over the creek yesterday. That might be good for another column sometime.
It is also less likely to get me into trouble.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]