There used to be some weeks when I was at a loss to find a topic for this column. Those were the good old days. This week, I don’t know where to start.
I’ll begin with the passing of John Mogle, guidance counselor and ninth-grade American history teacher at Redbank Valley High School for many years. I don’t recall receiving much career counseling in his office, and it’s obvious, but it’s hard to forget his encouraging my interest in our nation’s history.
In the following years, I found that I had to unlearn some of the historical curriculum required at Redbank. That’s not a slap at Jack or any of my other teachers. They had to teach the subject from the perspective of what was considered proper in public education at the time.
Jack had us as students at a pivotal moment in American history. I was his student in 1969 and 1970, perhaps two of the most trying years in our nation’s history until our present mess.
During my adult life, I have thought often about Misters Mogle, Gill and Conrad. There were likely many more military veterans among the teaching staff, but they were the ones I knew about. They came from a generation often called the Greatest, but their service in Europe and Korea turned out to be training grounds for what lay ahead.
I think they did an excellent job. Their words finally hit home profoundly when I heard retired Army general Russel Honore’ speak about his basic guiding principle.
“Ya gotta love your country even if sometime it don’t love ya back.”
The grammatical errors in that sentence gave my computer’s spell checker indigestion as I typed it, but Honore’ is a Louisiana native who couldn’t care less. He is an authentic Creole with white, Black and French heritage, so his version of the American Experience looks much different from yours and mine.
Honore’ was the cigar-chomping military leader we all saw standing in the middle of a devastated New Orleans street in 2005, waving Army trucks this way and that, ordering scared and perplexed National Guard troops to lower the guns they were pointing at equally scared and perplexed citizens.
I thought immediately of some Ohio Guardsmen who could have benefited from that brand of leadership at Kent State in 1970. That day on a small college campus changed us.
Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf States only four years after 9/11. We were still twitchy and on high alert after that, and I don’t think that we will ever really get over it for many years.
The 9/11 attacks, the Vietnam War and Katrina’s effects were tragic rehearsals for what we are going through at present. At least back in the good old days, they came one at a time and not all at once.
It’s no wonder that we aren’t as sweet as we used to be. Not that we were in the first place, maybe.
We’re all struggling — you, me, the government, the media, the family dog. I don’t know that we have the inalienable right to be a little crazy, but here we are.
More than anything, I feel really bad that Jack Mogle passed away during these difficult days. He served our country in the immediate aftermath of World War II, and then the Korean War, before devoting his professional life to teaching the next two or three generations of local Americans. I wish that he had last seen us as a united country facing down the bogeyman.
Unfortunately, that is not to be, at least not just yet.
I wish I had a crystal ball that would reveal how this all turns out. I don’t, so I gaze at news stories from most points on the political spectrum. I don’t agree with all of them, but I like to see how the other sides think.
Jack Mogle and his fellow teachers taught me that, you see. It’s hard and often-thankless work, this thing of being an American. It always has been.
But you do get weary of it sometimes. After 9/11, Americans were united for a while and then turned on one another. Last year, we said “We’re all in this together” when faced with an unknown and lethal pathogen, but now find ourselves fighting about some really stupid stuff.
In a world of Tucker Carlsons, I’d rather be a Jack Mogle.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]