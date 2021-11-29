Dear Gayle,
My father died six days before his 78th birthday. When people learn that he is dead, they often ask how old he was, which is okay with me because I do the same thing, but what bothers me is that my sister says he was 78, and I say he was 77. I know this is a little thing, but it’s getting to me. She says he was almost 78, so she wants to say that he was. I want to be correct. What would you say?
— Wants It Exact
Dear Exact,
You two sound like sisters Mary and Martha. Yes, technically, you are correct. Your father had failed by less than one week of achieving his full 78th year, yet your sister’s point is well taken that he had lived for the lion’s share of it — 98 percent to be exact — and she wants that number to not be lost because of a mere 2 percent. Perhaps you could simply answer these people in the same way as you wrote the words to me in your first sentence. None of this is worth a fuss, so I’m wondering if something else is wrong between the two of you. Please think about that and, if there is, please work on it to set it right with your sister. In this age of losing loved ones, it is not good to have something between two people who should be close.
Dear Gayle,
One of my best friends died recently, and already her husband is coming on to me. He even used a generic pet name when saying goodbye on the phone yesterday. I don’t call him, but he makes up for it. I was only pleasant with this man for my friend’s sake, and now she’s gone. I don’t want to be rude to anyone, but I also have no intensions of getting into a deeper relationship with this man. I told him once that I don’t ever want to be in a relationship with a man ever again, but he must things that it means anyone but him. Before she died, there were hints that this might happen, but now that it has, I’m not sure how to handle it. If I quit answering the phone, he’ll just use that as an excuse to come over to see if I’m okay. If I answer, I feel like I’ll just get stuck in conversations I won’t want to be in. Help!
— Just A Friend
Dear Friend,
I know that you had to decide how to sign your letter, but I am concerned that you might try to be a friend to this man in his time of loss, and expect him to accept that it is only and strictly friendship that is being offered. It is far more likely that he will tell himself that you are interested in him. From the sounds of things, he is not someone who knows how to take a hint, no matter how broad it may be. For as painful as it will feel to be boldly forward about your feelings, you will need to be that way with him sooner or later. You get to decide only whether you will allow time to pass as you hope for the magic door out of this to appear and open. Not happening. Before too many assumptions are made, and before too many things are said which would lead to later embarrassment, it would be best to get those cards out and on the table. You may wish to consider writing out what you will say, and then making a phone call to him. I imagine it sounding like this: “I’m just wondering how you’re doing. I almost didn’t call. I know I told you a while back that I have no interest in getting into another relationship ever again, and I still mean that, of course, but I have been just a bit afraid that, during this time of grief, if I call you, you might misread me and think I’m interested in a deeper relationship with you. I don’t ever want to do anything that would lead to a wrong impression and make either of us uncomfortable, so please know that, while I feel terrible about your loss, I won’t be phoning during this sensitive time, because I believe it’s better if we simply don’t talk, especially right now. I hope you understand.”
There is no guarantee that this will be effective, but it is as straightforward-while-remaining-kind as I can imagine saying. Perhaps a reader will know of another effective way to share that would address this same issue.
[Gayle Wright is a mental health counselor doing area agency and hospital social work. Write to Gayle at: LV MY TAKE ON IT, 435 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or send email to gaylewright@mail.com where your anonymity will be maintained in keeping with all current HIPAA standards.]