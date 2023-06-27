RIMERSBURG – Nine members of Union High School’s Travel Club got a taste recently of several European countries as part of a “once in a lifetime” trip that they’ve been working toward for several years.
While the club hosts regular monthly excursions to more local destinations throughout the school year, a more extensive year-end trip is usually planned, with an even bigger experience offered up every two to three years.
After raising money for several years — and following the cancellation of the group’s last big planned trip to California during the pandemic — nine students, along with club advisor Nicole Claypoole and four other adult family members, visited England, France and Italy from June 6-16.
The two senior members of the students on the trip — Holly Murray and Cole Davis — said that the journey, while exhausting at times, was so very worth it.
“It was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Davis said, noting how grateful he was to have the chance to make the trip to London, Paris, Rome and other stops as part of a school trip.
“I would go again,” Murray added while thinking back on the trek across “the pond.”
In addition to Murray and Davis, the other students on the trip were juniors Makenzie Barger, Magen Walzak, Carter Burns and Camrya Cobbett, freshmen Caden Burns and Madelynn Traister, and eighth-grader Sydney Cornman. They were joined by Claypoole, as well as Paula Davis, Lindsey Moore, Tara Cornman and Dusty Burns.
The trip started out on June 6 with a flight from Pittsburgh to New York City, where the group spent the day with a tour guide seeing the sights in Manhattan.
That led into an overnight flight to London, where the Union bunch tried to get as much sleep as possible.
“When we landed, it was morning,” Murray said. “We got off the plane and started our tour.”
They said that the group joined up with students from two schools in Texas, and had the same tour guide through their travel company for the duration of the trip. They also met up with local guides at each destination to help them along the way.
During their time in London, they visited the Covent Garden market area, along with Buckingham Palace, Big Ben, Westminster Abbey and a trip on the massive London Eye Ferris wheel.
“If felt a lot like New York City, but all the buildings were older,” Murray said of the vibe from the bustling British capital.
They said they saw things in London having to do with the recent coronation of King Charles. And they also noted that they weren’t terribly impressed with the traditional English food they sampled while in country.
From London, the group had the chance to take the high speed train through the Chunnel under the English Channel, through the French countryside and on to Paris.
The change in countries was evident from the moment they stepped off the train as Davis said it was suddenly very hot compared with the cool temperatures in London.
The first stop in Paris was the Louvre, one of the world’s great art museums. There, they saw the Mona Lisa, the famous Venus statue and many more legendary works of art.
That day also took them on a cruise along the Seine River where they took in many parts of the City of Light.
“It was neat to see how different the architecture is to the United States,” Davis said. “The buildings are just so beautiful.”
On that day, they said they saw the Eiffel Tower, the Notre Dame cathedral and much more.
On their second day in France, Murray said they toured the famed Versailles palace, where the ornate interior may have only been topped by the expansive gardens outside.
“My favorite part was the gardens,” Murray said. “It just keeps going.”
Returning to the city, the group went for a closer look at the Eiffel Tower.
“The main goal was to see it sparkle at night,” Davis said of the light show on the giant landmarked that is offered on the hour once it is dark.
They said that while the main group opted to view the lights from the ground, Walzak and Moore were able to get tickets and ventured up the tower to the middle observation deck where they had views of the city at twilight.
On June 11, the group visited Notre Dame and the Latin Quarter early in the day, before heading to the airport for a flight to Rome.
After a rough flight, the tour group ended up at a college dormitory, where they spent the next couple nights, while enjoying the pizza and pasta that Italy had to offer.
Resting up some, the following day took them on a tour of the ancient Colosseum, where a local guide took them around the outside and through the inside of the 2,000-year-old amphitheater.
“It’s hard to fathom how old the places are,” Murray said. “They’re still there.”
From there, they visited the Spanish Steps, Trevi Fountain, the Pantheon and the area where Julius Caesar was killed and buried.
The group dealt with challenges from rainy weather while in Rome, but they said the different language was not so much of a challenge, in large part because most everyone they encountered spoke English.
The following day in Rome, they visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, as well as a museum area and an observation deck where they could look out over the city.
Then it was off to the Vatican, the city-state headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church. There, they toured St. Peter’s Basillica and the Sistine Chapel, having the chance to see artworks by Michelangelo and others.
On June 14, Davis and Murray said the group left Rome, taking a bus to the ruined city of Pompeii, which was destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius nearly two millennia ago.
“We visited the houses of the rich, middle class and poor,” Davis said, marveling at how much remained after it was uncovered centuries later. “Some of the ovens and counters were still there from these shops.”
They said they then traveled into the Sorrento region along the Tyrrhenian Sea, having the chance to view the coastal scenery along the way.
“Driving there is probably one of the best views in the world,” Davis said.
Murray noted how everything in that area is lemon-themed due to the crops grown in the Mediterranean climate.
On their final full day of the trip, the group took a half-hour boat ride to the nearby island of Capri, where they got onto another boat for a tour of the island from the sea.
“The water there is perfectly clear, and it’s so blue,” Davis said.
Back onshore, the tour group stopped at a number of spots to take in the views, and went to a beach where they had a chance to swim in the crystal clear waters that were full of fish.
Leaving Capri, they took a large boat to Naples where they met their bus and made the journey back to Rome.
After one final night in Italy, the Union group began their trip home on June 16 — but not without a little unexpected adventure.
Their flight from Rome to London was delayed by more than an hour, meaning that they landed in England with less than 30 minutes to get to their flight back to Pittsburgh. Navigating through security, and having to take a bus to a different part of the large airport, the group thought they would surely miss their flight and be stuck there for who knows how long.
“We barely made it,” Davis said, noting that they boarded their flight with only minutes to spare.
“But our bags didn’t make the flight,” he said.
They arrived back in Pittsburgh that night, after nearly 24 hours of travel (taking account of the six hour time change). And, for a happy ending, their luggage was delivered to their homes a few days later.
All in all, the recently graduated seniors said they will never forget the trip, or the many other places they’ve visited through the years.
“I’m so glad we have a Travel Club,” Davis said. “It gives students so many opportunities.”