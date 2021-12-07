The East Brady Area Development Corporation (EBADC) would like to thank all who assisted with our annual We Believe Light-Up Night that was held on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The nice weather brought out a record crowd! Community volunteers, East Brady Borough Council members and staff, local businesses, non-profit organizations and churches rallied to make our event a success.
Winner of the 50/50 raffle was Diana DeBacco of Bradys Bend. Raffle profits and donations will go towards our 2022 Light-Up Night.
TONI HENRY
EBADC Light-up Night Chairperson