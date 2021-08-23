Oh what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive. Wow! What a tangled web these “Demon-crats” have the USA and the Americans in. Look how much of a crisis this looney president of yours has done in about 200 days.
The Dems tried to impeach President Trump over nothing, so let’s start impeachment proceedings on Biden, Harris, Pelosi and Chuckie. These devil’s advocates have put our country in grave danger from everything this puppet and his puppeteers have done.
This so-called president is blaming President Trump for the border crisis. Who was the idiot that caused the crisis with a stroke of a pen? You have one guess. This same idiot let all the MS 13 gang members into the U.S., the drug cartels, rapists and other scumbags, and he also had them bussed and flown at night to different parts of the country. COVID-19 was another of Biden’s ploys to shut down our country.
Biden did a great job pulling out of Afghanistan. He left the Taliban all the Humvees, guns, ammo, high tech equipment and thousands of American lives in danger, and also Afghanistan women, children and men in danger. This whole Dem bunch of cheaters, liars and socialists that know nothing about running a country should all be impeached and put in prison.
Judicial Watch exposed a Maryland public school system using tax dollars to spread and teach CRT. More of Obama, Biden, Soros and others dividing our country. Biden takes a small lead over Obama as being the worst president.
Freedom Watch is indicting Dr. Fauci. He urged politicians to lock down our country to destroy Trump’s roaring economy.
Wake up people! Socialism is not what these creeps are claiming. You better realize when the government stops giving you money, then it’s soup lines, depression and you obey these rulers or you are killed. You better enjoy what you have now, for socialism will take it away.
Look at how much damage Biden and his loonies have done in a short period of time.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg