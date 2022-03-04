Ada M. Williamson, 81, of Templeton, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born July 2, 1940 in Templeton, she was the daughter of James W. “Les” and Dorothy I. (Reedy) Duncan.
After graduating from Dayton High School in 1958, Ada married Raymond J. Williamson and together they owned and operated the Williamson Family Farm.
She enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, mowing grass and spending many memorable moments with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her three daughters, Carol (Randy) Schaub, Lisa Dosch and Judy (Dennis) Faulx; grandchildren, Cameron Stockdale, Raymond (Jade) Dosch, Tia Schaub, Tony (Jessica) Stockdale, Kayla (Shawn) Slagle and Carrie Schaub; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 59 years, Raymond, who passed away in August 2021; two sisters, Edna Schall and Della Salser; and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ralph E. and Shirley M. Williamson.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
To send a condolence to the family visit, www.bauerfuneral.com.