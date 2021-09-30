HARRISBURG –Hunters and other outdoors enthusiasts heading into Pennsylvania’s state-owned woodlands this autumn will find additional roads open in 18 of the 20 state forest districts, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced this week.
“This improved accessibility, coupled with DCNR’s promotion of deer hunting, benefits forest regeneration and the overall ecosystem,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “As a result, the Bureau of Forestry is opening more than 515 miles of state forest roads normally open only for administrative use. They again will be available to hunters, hikers, foliage viewers, and others visiting state forestlands this fall.”
When combined with state forest roads that are normally open most of the year for public travel, more than 3,200 miles of state forest roadways will be open during the statewide archery deer season, which opens Saturday, Oct. 2, and closes Saturday, Nov. 13. Many of these roads will continue to stay open through other hunting seasons, continuing into January 2022. Forest managers may close these roads at any time if weather conditions dictate, to prevent damage or deterioration to road surfaces or forest surroundings.
“Regardless of whether they seek deer, bear, turkey or small game, hunters in our state forests will find more than 90 percent of that land now is within one-half mile of an open road,” said State Forester Ellen Shultzabarger. “We encourage safe, responsible use of the additional roads as we share our forests this fall and winter.”
DCNR and the Pennsylvania Game Commission continue to update a new interactive map of state forestlands and game lands across Pennsylvania. The map offers information on the Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) and Disease Management Areas, and details on newly opened roads, timber harvesting activity, forestry office contacts, and more.
Meanwhile, top-quality hunting is offered at many state parks – including those in the 12.5-county Pennsylvania Wilds region – where state forestland often surrounds them. Inexpensive camping can be found at many of those parks.
Primitive camping, where a motor vehicle is not used for storage or transportation during the camping experience, on state forestlands is also an option, giving hunters a backcountry camping or hunting experience. When primitive camping at the same state forest site for more than one night, a camping permit is required. Camping permits, issued by the managing forest district, are also required when motorized camping on state forestlands and while camping at designated sites. Motorized camping is overnight camping in or near a vehicle when the vehicle is used for storage or transportation during the camping experience.
Many of these campsites are close to state parks and forestlands enrolled in the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Deer Management Assistance Program, permitting hunters to take one antlerless deer or more when properly licensed.