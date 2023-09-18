Adeline Irene (Burch) Crissman, 94, of Mayport (Shannondale), passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Born July 27, 1929 in Wesleyville, she was the daughter of the late Dewitt E. and Elsie L. (Wells) Burch.
She married Ronald Sherwood Crissman on February 20, 1948. He preceded her in death on January 12, 2014.
They loved camping, traveling out west and backpacking into the mountains. They rode motorcycles in their earlier days.
Adeline loved mowing on her John Deere tractor.
She attended the Zion Lutheran Church in Shannondale.
She liked to paint pictures and shirts, and loved to sew and make outfits for her children and herself. She also loved to crochet blankets for new babies in the family.
Her grandkids were afraid of the leather strap.
Survivors include five children, Kim Crissman and his wife, Gwen, of Albuquerque, N.M., Linda Hoff and her husband, Dave, of Spring Branch, Texas, Diana Edwards and her husband, Brian, of Pittsburgh, Bob Crissman and his wife, Terri, of Shannondale, and David Crissman and his wife, Kathy, of Hawthorn; 16 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Stanley Crissman.
The family will receive friends on Monday, September 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at the funeral home, with her son, Pastor Kim Crissman, officiating.
Livestreaming will be available on the Alcorn Funeral Home Facebook page.
Interment will follow in the Shannondale Union Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church in Shannondale.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.