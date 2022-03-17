PUNXSUTAWNEY — Individuals and families needing housing in Community Action, Inc.’s emergency shelters in Jefferson County received a generous donation of supplies and encouragement from the local chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa Omicron.
The members collected personal hygiene products, bedding, pillows, cleaning supplies, paper products, and writing supplies to aid those needing temporary housing at the local emergency shelters.
Susan Frontino, chapte rpresident, explained the local Alpha Delta Kappa Omicron Chapter of professional teachers and educators is proud to not only strive for educational excellence and professional growth through educational opportunities, but also for their opportunity to make a difference in their schools and communities through altruist projects. “Our members learned of the need for everyday basics for the homeless/emergency shelters in Jefferson County and knew we could help,” Frontino said.
“The thoughtfulness and energy the Alpha Delta Kappa members gave to this project was wonderful,” added Cheryl Craft, Homeless Services Coordinator for Community Action, Inc. “Their collection helped spread the word there are homeless issues in Jefferson County. Their donations will provide comfort, basic necessities, and encouragement to those seeking temporary housing. Basic comforts such as bathing, warmth, and shelter mean so much to those in need and knowing others are thinking of them and care is empowering.”
Current or former teachers and educators may contact Sue at ssfrontino@gmail.com or Stasia at cskcoon@comcast.net for more information on the local Alpha Delta Kappa Omicron Chapter.
Individuals facing homelessness or near homelessness may contact Community Action, Inc. at 1-800-648-3381 or via email at contact@jccap.org.