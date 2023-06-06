Every NFL player finds out sooner or later the NFL is a business. Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi knows that better than most after his unpleasant experience with free agency a little more than one year ago.
Last March, Ogunjobi agreed on a three-year, $40 million contract with the Chicago Bears. It was life-changing money for Ogunjobi, who earned a little more than $10 million in his first five seasons in the league.
Then, in a matter of days, his long-term security vanished and his NFL future became uncertain. Ogunjobi failed his physical with the Bears, leaving him out in the cold for the remainder of free agency.
Ogunjobi played for the Bengals during the 2021 season and injured his Lisfranc joint in a playoff game against the Raiders. He needed surgery to fix the injury.
It wasn’t until three months later, in late June, that he signed a one-year, $8 million prove-it deal with the Steelers.
Now, he’s back with the Steelers after signing a three-year, $28 million deal this past March. He hasn’t regained all that he lost in the deal gone bad with the Bears, but he’s happy to be playing with a free mind and with some long-term security.
“It’s a blessing,” Ogunjobi said Tuesday afternoon following OTAs at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. “I thank God every day to be in a place I love where I can take care of my family.”
Ogunjobi, who had seven sacks in his only season for the Bengals, saw his production dip to just 1 1/2 sacks and 48 tackles with the Steelers last season. But general manager Omar Khan is betting on Ogunjobi returning to top form with a full offseason to prepare for the 2023 season.
“I just think there’s the benefit of him being here and knowing what to expect and having a lap around the track and to go through an offseason where he’s not rehabilitating and coming off surgery,” coach Mike Tomlin said in March.
Ogunjobi feels the same way.
He wasn’t cleared to run by Steelers doctors until last July, and the Steelers brought him along slowly during training camp.
Ogunjobi ended up starting 16 games, but even during the season, the Steelers had to watch how much he practiced.
Ogunjobi called having to play a season without an offseason to train “annoying.”
“It was where I was at,” he said. “It was an injury [that] for a lot of people can be career-ending. Just being able to do what I was able to do, I can build off that.”
Ogunjobi has been a regular at the voluntary OTA sessions this spring and he’s hoping a more typical offseason routine can round his game back into form.
“I couldn’t run until July,” Ogunjobi said. “I was way heavier than where I usually play. Now, I feel good. I’m excited and looking forward to the season. I’m excited to be able to train the way I’ve trained. I’m excited to get back out there and play football.
“Being able to practice and do it full speed and fast, it all translates. In any field, you want to be consistent. That’s the key to greatness — consistency.”