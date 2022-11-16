UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Guy Gadowsky understands it’s still very early in the season.
Twelve games into a 34-game regular-season schedule, Penn State hockey is off to a fantastic start with a 10-2 record under its 10th-year head coach. The Nittany Lions began the year with a program-best 8-0 mark and split their quartet of games against Michigan and Minnesota, both of which were ranked No. 1 in the country when Penn State played them.
While the start to the year has been promising, Gadowsky isn’t content.
“We haven’t by any means said this is what we are,” Gadowsky said. “I think there’s a long way to go, but what we’ve learned as a coaching staff is that the work that the guys have put in in culture is very beneficial, and at least the way our program is, probably a prerequisite. It’s nice to see that transfer over to on-ice results.”
Gadowsky talks frequently about culture, but it’s hardly just coach speak for him. The head coach brought Penn State’s program to life over a decade ago and has catapulted the team into the national spotlight. The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 6 in this week’s USCHO poll and even earned a first-place vote.
How Penn State got there, though, requires a deeper dive. The last two seasons have been far from Gadowsky’s best since he took over the program; in the Big Ten, the Nittany Lions finished fifth out of seven teams during the 2020-21 campaign and tied for fifth last season.
The 2019-20 campaign, which was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, was Gadowsky’s best in State College, as Penn State won its conference using a team littered with current seniors who were freshmen at the time. According to Gadowsky, that group of seniors understands the importance of upholding the positive culture the head coach cares so deeply about.
“It’s been what they went through and they saw that we dropped. They don’t ever want to experience that,” Gadowsky said. “They were very vocal about that. Once you go through it, their motivation to make sure things are at a high level is very genuine.
“They know exactly what can happen and they’re treating it that way.”
Statistically speaking on the ice, Penn State has been led by RPI-transfer Ture Linden and senior forwards like Connor McMenamin, Connor MacEachern and Kevin Wall. But a player Gadowsky and teammates alike point to as being “extremely important” to the Nittany Lions’ culture is a reserve forward in Carson Dyck, who has played in just one game this season.
It’s commonplace for the program to have a player who doesn’t see the ice much taking on the role of a “glue guy” in the locker room. Sewickley native Adam Pilewicz held that distinction for much of his career, which lasted from 2017 to 2022.
Now, Dyck has taken the torch from Pilewicz.
“He’s phenomenal, he’s such a great kid,” MacEachern said of Dyck. “He works so hard every day. He’s a very important part of our culture and our team, and having him in the dressing room is so special. His work ethic each and every day has been amazing to see. He’s a great guy to be around, positive influence, definitely a leader in our room.”
Penn State’s roster also received a boost last weekend in the form of forward Chase McLane, who suffered a lower-body injury last season that kept him away from competition for nine months. McLane played plenty in Penn State’s 3-1 loss to the Golden Gophers last Friday, but missing the first 11 games of the Nittany Lions’ 10-1 start wore on him.
The Nittany Lions have also benefited from some strong net play by junior goalie Liam Souliere, who has trimmed his goals-against average down to 1.81, which is nearly three scores lower than his freshman season.
“He gives it to our guys and our guys give it back to him and he just loves to compete,” Gadowsky said of Souliere. “He’s cool about it and I just think he really enjoys himself. I think that’s why you’re seeing what you see.”
Whether it be the influx of high-producing transfers, improved netminding or an overall positive culture around the program, Penn State’s is in its best spot since players like MacEachern were just freshmen. For MacEachern, who’s seen the highs and lows of the program during his time in Happy Valley, it’s hard to disagree.
The key now will be to avoid slipping up this weekend when hosting an improved Michigan State team, which is similarly off to a solid start with an 8-3-1 mark. Like Gadowsky said, it’s still early in the season and Penn State has much to prove over the next 22 games, most of which will be in-conference matchups.
The Nittany Lions have shown they can hang with the best, but if they want to be fighting for a spot atop the conference come March, they’ll need to lean on their rediscovered culture to continue their winning ways.