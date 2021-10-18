NEW BETHLEHEM – During their first meeting since last month’s Peanut Butter Festival, Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce members discussed the successful event and continued their planning for Halloween and Christmas festivities in the community.
At their Oct. 14 meeting, members of the chamber’s board of directors also appointed Terry and Jennifer Beamer of Beamer Enterprises to open seats on the board, as well as Amber Kimmel of Coach Blondie Tumble and Cheer.
“In the end, things look really good,” chamber events director Gennie Gerow said of the Sept. 17-19 Peanut Butter Festival, which members deemed a big success.
Gerow said that the festival turned a profit for the chamber, and she thanked the many volunteers who made the event possible, including Terry Beamer for electrical and sound system work that was done at no cost to the group.
Redbank Valley Historical Society member Deb Huffman also thanked the chamber for allowing the group to coordinate its Quilt Show with the chamber’s festival, saying that more than 300 people attended the event at the Redbank Valley History Center, and many also visited the festival a block away.
“It’s a win-win for both of us,” Huffman said.
With the historical society’s event on Broad Street, members briefly discussed the eventual need to branch the Peanut Butter Festival into new areas of town.
“The Peanut Butter Festival is going to outgrow Gumtown Park,” chamber member John Gerow said, noting that the old rail yard along the trail, as well as Broad Street, may host events in the future.
Moving forward, Gennie Gerow said that the remaining merchandise from the festival — including items commemorating the festival’s 25th anniversary — would soon be placed for sale on an online store linked to the chamber’s website.
She also said that new people and new ideas are needed as the festival moves forward.
“There are things we can improve for next year,” Gerow said. “And I’m glad to see we made a profit.”
With the chamber’s signature event completed for this year, officials turned their attention to Halloween and Christmas programs being planned in the community.
Gerow said that due to the uncertainty of having events at the local schools right now, the chamber would once again forego the usual Halloween parade and costume judging at Redbank Valley High School, and instead set up during New Bethlehem’s Trick-or-Treat night on Saturday, Oct. 30.
The group will have a photo opportunity set up near the New Bethlehem Town Center building, offering photos with a farm tractor, hay bales, and other holiday decorations. In conjunction with the local Lions Club, the two groups will also hand out candy to trick-or-treaters.
In December, the chamber is planning to hold a Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4 along Broad Street, possibly with a contest to encourage local groups, churches and others to submit floats for the event.
After learning that the local fire company would not be doing the annual Snack with Santa program this year due to COVID concerns, Gerow said that the chamber would take over the event this year and work with the historical society to host it in the History Center following the parade.
At Huffman’s request, the chamber agreed to co-sponsor a Festival of Trees in the History Center in December, asking local businesses, churches and other groups to decorate a tree to display during the holiday season in the landmark bank tower building.
Chamber members said that the decorated trees would make a great backdrop for the Snack with Santa event. They also proposed having attendees vote for their favorite parade float, with the winning entry receiving a prize.
Chamber officials also discussed options for hosting the annual Nips and Nibbles holiday social for chamber members.
More details on the Christmas events will be provided closer to the date.
Also at last week’s meeting, Gerow said that the group would embark on a membership drive in November to bring new members and ideas into the group.
“We all need to go out and get new memberships,” she told the board.
And speaking of new members, the board approved membership for the Redbank Valley Historical Society.